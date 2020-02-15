Cael Baker was 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs for Ole Miss as the Rebels beat Louisville 8-6 Saturday afternoon, evening the season-opening series at one apiece.
Peyton Chatagnier finished 2-for-5 with a double, and Kevin Graham went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Tim Elko also had a two-run home run for Ole Miss.
Gunnar Holland started for the Rebels and pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven. Reliever Austin Miller got the win, surrendering one run on two hits in two innings pitched.
Ole Miss (1-1) will wrap up the weekend series with the noon rubber match on Sunday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE 6, WRIGHT STATE 2
Logan Tanner was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Mississippi State as they captured the series win against Wright State Saturday.
Jordan Westburg finished 2-for-5 for the Bulldogs, while Kamren James was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Justin Foscue and Brad Cumbest also doubled for Mississippi State.
Starter Christian MacLeod pitched five shutout innings for the Bulldogs and yielded just one hit and one walk while striking out 11. Will Bednar tossed three innings in relief, surrendering two runs on three hits and two walks while tallying four strikeouts. Riley Self pitched a perfect top of the ninth.
The Bulldogs (2-0) will go for the sweep with a 1 p.m. game Sunday.
SOUTHERN MISS 3, MURRAY STATE 2
Walker Powell tossed seven scoreless innings for Southern Miss, giving up six hits while striking out three, as the Golden Eagles edged Murray State Saturday to clinch the series.
Hunter Stanley pitched two innings of relief, yielding two runs on two hits while striking out four.
Designated hitter Charlie Fischer finished 3-for-4 for Southern Miss. Hunter LeBlanc, Matthew Guidry, Reed Trimble and Brian Davis collected the Golden Eagles’ other four hits.
Southern Miss (2-0) will close out the series with a 1 p.m. game Sunday.
