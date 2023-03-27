Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss’ resigned football coach, and Chris Beard, Ole Miss’ new basketball coach, will drop by Meridian’s Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience on Monday, March 27 to give a sports-focused presentation, as will Athletics Director Keith Carter and other Ole Miss administrators.
The event, known as the Rebel Road Trip, is organized by the Ole Miss Alumni Association, but anyone can attend for a fee of $30 at the door. Only credit cards and checks will be accepted.
In addition to the presentation, a buffet, cash bar and “special giveaways” will also be offered. The event, which is sponsored by Title Sponsor Meridian Coca-Cola Bottling Company, begins at 5:30 p.m., and is expected to last about an hour.
