Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin, basketball coach Chris Beard and Athletic Director Keith Carter visited Meridian on the first stop of their Rebel Road Trip on Monday.
“I think a lot of times these coaches can get personified as these untouchable people,” Carter said. “They’re very important people, obviously, but they’re real people. I think they love getting out, meeting the Ole Miss faithful, and just thanking them and telling them how much they appreciate their support.”
The trio gave brief presentations and answered questions from Ole Miss fans and alumni. The event was held at The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience by the Ole Miss Alumni Association.
“(Meridian) is just a big city for us,” Carter said. “We ask these folks to come to Oxford three, three ½ hours to come to our events, and we need to come down here and show them that we love this place. You know, Ole Miss is very strong here.”
Kiffin is entering his fourth year as Ole Miss’ head coach after signing a new contract in November to remain coach of the Rebels following an 8-5 finish to a season that started out 7-0.
“He’s done some really tremendous things, and you know, I think he realized that Oxford and Ole Miss is a place that you can win. You know, a place that is going to be resourced well. We’re going to make sure we give him everything he needs, him, and his staff and student athletes, to win.”
Beard, a former national coach of the year and four-time conference coach of the year who most recently coached at the University of Texas, was announced as Ole Miss' new basketball coach earlier this month.
“From a basketball perspective, it was a no-brainer,” Carter said. “Coach Beard is one of the, if not the, best coaches in the county, and for us to get an opportunity to bring him to Oxford, that’s a really cool thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.