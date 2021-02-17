Union native Andy Ogletree withdrew from The Genesis Invitational, according to a tweet sent out by the PGA Tour’s communications division Tuesday.
In an Instagram post, Ogletree, who turned pro after earning low-amateur honors at the Masters in November 2020, Ogletree explained his decision was due to an injury.
“I have been battling a hip injury for weeks, and unfortunately the pain has continued to worsen,” the post said. “I hate to not be able to play in the event, but it is best for me to get back to full health as soon as possible.”
The first round of The Genesis Invitational begins Thursday.
