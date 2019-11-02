First, Andy Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship in mid-August. Several weeks later, he was on the U.S. Walker Cup team that beat Great Britain and Ireland.
Things haven’t slowed down for the Union High School alumnus since then.
“It’s been busy,” Ogletree said. “I always stay busy, but it’s been crazy. It hasn’t slowed down at all. I went to the Walker Cup, came back and went to a college tournament the next week, then I took a couple of weeks off and played in another college tournament. I went straight to Cypress Point for a week and just got back Wednesday.”
The Georgia Tech senior helped the Yellowjackets to a win at the Cypress Point Classic before Ogletree returned to Mississippi. As busy as he’s been, Ogletree was still able to take the time to visit his old stomping grounds — Northwood Country Club, where he was honored for his U.S. Amateur win.
“It’s fun,” Ogletree said. “Just coming back to Northwood is great and see everyone. It’s the place where I grew up and the place that kind of made everything possible. It’s cool just to come back, and I’m ready to get out on the course. It just feels like home.”
Former Northwood Golf Pro Jimmy Gamblin was there Saturday to visit his pupil, and Gamblin said it’s difficult to put into words what it means for Northwood to have a U.S. Amateur champion come up through its ranks.
“It’s really unbelievable,” Gamblin said. “There isn’t a person who plays golf that wouldn’t do anything to have that, to be a U.S. Amateur champion, and he’s handled it great. He’s continuing to do well at Georgia Tech, and he was just telling me he has three classes next semester before he graduates, so he’s covered all ends.”
After mingling with family and friends at Northwood, Ogletree went out to the course to work on his swing, and being there reminded him of growing up playing at Northwood, which he said helped prepare him for a college and future professional career.
“The greens were always really good and fast here,” Ogletree said. “They rolled really true, so I could always work on my putting. The course is pretty short, so I worked on wedges out here (too). Dancing Rabbit is really long, so I would go there if I was getting ready for a long course, and if I was getting ready for a short course, I would come over here a lot, because Northeast is short and tight. Even though it’s short, I still like to hit a lot of drivers around here because it’s narrow, and I can work on my game a little bit. It’s always in really good condition.”
Visitors at Northwood Saturday were also able to get an up-close look at the U.S. Amateur Trophy, which now features Ogletree’s name as the most recent addition.
“Everyone’s like, ‘Where do you keep the trophy,’” Ogletree said with a chuckle. “It literally just sits on my coffee table, and I just check it out from time to time. You just glance at it and see Tiger (Woods) and Jack (Nicklaus) just to name a couple, and it’s cool to see yourself (on there). This is what I want to do the rest of my life, so to see myself in that group is really cool now.”
Gamblin recalls telling Ogletree years ago that he was at the Masters, which has a play date for the press and other professionals on hand. Someone asked Gamblin if he would put his name in the drawing to play, but Gamblin declined. Fast-forward to now, and Ogletree’s U.S. Amateur win qualifies him for the U.S. Open, the British Open and the Masters in 2020.
“I don’t think I could bring justice to this golf course, but I would love to watch one of my junior golfers play one day,” Gamblin recalled saying at the time. “That was 30 years ago, and my wish has come true.”
Heading into the spring, Ogletree said he’s focusing on improving his swing after developing a few bad habits from playing so much.
“I’m probably over-exaggerating; it’s little stuff,” Ogletree said. “I’m also trying to keep progressing with my putting and short game and trying to fine tune everything to get ready for next year.”
