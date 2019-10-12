A more than hourlong weather delay before kickoff suspended the inevitable Friday night at Ray Stadium.
In a matchup of teams looking for their first Region 3-6A victory, Oak Grove used a high-powered passing game to strike for five first-half touchdowns in the air and defeat Meridian 55-6.
The Wildcats have lost seven straight since winning their season opener.
“They have a very good receiving core, and they had a size advantage in two or three spots, and they exploited it,” Meridian head coach John Douglass said. “Now they shouldn’t be behind us. You don’t have to be big to keep someone in front of you, so we definitely have things to work on.”
The Warrior receivers had several inches on Wildcat defensive backs and caught one-on-one, jump ball throws in abundance. Starting quarterback Damon Stewart threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to the 6-foot-4 Tavion Smith on the third play from scrimmage. He followed that up with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Smith and a 36-yard touchdown strike to the 6-foot-1 Jordan Coleman. Stewart was 5-for-8 for 151 yards in one half of play.
Backup QB Kabe Bryant also played much of the first two quarters, and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-2 Brandon Hayes and a 13-yard TD pass to Eric Robinson. He completed 3 of 7 throws for 91 yards and was intercepted once by Kelix Mauriscey in the second quarter.
Coming out of a 41-0 halftime deficit, Meridian quarterback Jedarion Lewis fired a short pass into the hands of Jonathan Vaughn, who turned and ran down the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the third quarter for the Wildcats’ first and only points of the night.
Meridian (1-7, 0-3) has cycled through several signal-callers this season but Douglass said he has settled on Lewis, who played under center the entire game. He struggled in the start, however, completing just 2 of 18 passes for 85 yards and throwing four interceptions, including one that was returned by Hayes for more than 50 yards into the end zone for the score with less than a minute and-a-half to play in the first half. Lewis was pressured all game long and many of his passes fell short of their targets.
“He’s a work-in-progress, and that’s a hard position to play,” Douglass said. “We’ve thrown a lot at him, and he’s had to deal with a lot over the last two or three weeks. I think he’s responded well. I just want him to keep his spirits up because he’s going to get better. He’s got a ways to go, but he’s going to get better. He’s our quarterback.”
Oak Grove (4-3, 1-2) scored twice more in the second half, both in the third quarter and both on rushing plays from Nick Milsap, who ran in touchdowns of 30 and 10 yards on consecutive drives. He ended with 126 yards on the ground on 14 carries. The Warriors finished with 496 yards of total offense.
Freshman Elijah Brown received the majority of handoffs for the Wildcats, picking up only 8 yards on six carries. KeXavius Burton had 7 yards on 5 carries. Meridian managed only 87 yards of total offense and punted seven times on 13 possessions.
“In the second half, we made a commitment that we were going to go out and try and make something happen instead of sitting back and reacting,” Douglass said. “We peeled our ears back a little bit, we got a turnover and did a couple of decent things. That’s the style we need to go with. Maybe we figured out a little something that we can use moving forward.”
Meridian travels to Brandon (5-3, 2-1) next week.
