The Tigers booked their spot in the Class 3A playoffs with a 33-0 win over Clarkdale Friday in their regular season finale.
“That was a playoff game for us,” Southeast head coach Calvin Hampton said. “If we didn’t win, we were out, so this (week’s game) is the second round for us.”
The Tigers earned over 400 yards on offense in the shutout, while the defense recovered two fumbles and intercepted two passes. After losing their first four games to start the year, they’ve won three out of their last six, including two Region 5-3A contests, to reach the postseason.
“As far as confidence goes, these guys have always had it,” Hampton said. “They’ve always believed in what we were doing and stayed upbeat through the trials and tribulations that we’ve been going through, so playoff-wise, we’re looking at another week to try and get a W.”
Southeast (3-7, 2-2) will travel to Yazoo County for the 3A first round Friday.
QUITMAN
The Panthers came out of halftime with a one-point lead and scored 21 unanswered to beat Mendenhall 34-12 and complete the regular season undefeated in Region 5-4A.
After the Tigers took a 6-0 lead after the first quarter, Quitman answered with two touchdown passes from Jed Lewis to go up 13-6. Mendenhall scored before halftime but failed on the 2-point conversion.
Lewis then ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the second half to pull away from the Tigers and take the game. Lewis finished 10-for-16 for 138 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, and also picked up 106 yards on the ground on 18 carries along with his two scores. Brandon Hicks ran for 86 yards on eight carries, and Fred Scruggs hauled in five passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Quitman (8-3, 5-0) will host North Pike (5-6, 2-3) in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday.
NESHOBA CENTRAL
Eli Anderson threw four touchdown passes in the Rockets 41-13 victory over Cleveland Central to extend their win streak to seven.
Anderson threw three touchdown passes to Austin Day on plays of 70, 34 and 40 yards, and threw a 36-yard scoring pass to Jarquez Hunter. Anderson finished with 243 yards in the air on 7 of 11 passing.
Day’s six receptions were good for 219 yards, and Hunter added 92 yards rushing on 11 carries and a touchdown. Tyler Mathis also scored a rushing touchdown to go along with 68 yards on 13 carries. Hunter also had a sack on defense, and Day intercepted two passes for the Rockets.
Neshoba Central (7-3, 6-0) will host Callaway (4-6, 1-5) Friday in its regular season finale.
NEWTON COUNTY
Carlois Walker ran for 278 yards and scored all five Tigers touchdowns in their 35-7 win over Northeast Jones.
“We played really well as a team, which is what it’s all about,” Newton County head coach Bobby Bass said. “We’ve gained some much-needed momentum heading into the playoffs.”
The Tigers finished with 373 yards on the ground in their third straight win. Donavon McCoy completed 6 of 14 passes for 40 yards and ran for 74, and Tyron Henderson caught three passes for 17 yards.
On defense, Colin Crowder led the team with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery, Cameron McDonald made two tackles for losses and added a sack, and Christian McGee also picked up a sack.
Newton County (6-5, 3-2) will take on Lanier (6-4, 3-2) Friday on the road in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
