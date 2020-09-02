An extra day has been added this weekend to the annual Jimmy Gamblin Labor Day Tournament at Northwood Country Club.
Normally a two-day event that takes place on Sunday and Monday of Labor Day Weekend, this year’s tournament will begin Saturday with its usual two-man scramble format. With the start of college football season being delayed until later this month, Northwood Golf Pro Kyle Carpenter said it was a no-brainer to add an extra day to the tournament that honors Gamblin, who was Northwood’s head golf professional for nearly four decades before he retired in 2013.
“We’re really excited to have the golfers come out,” Carpenter said. “It should be a good championship for three days. It’s going to be fun (having the extra day). We gathered and said, ‘Why not have three days? We have the ability, so let’s go ahead and extend the tournament.’”
There are currently 170 players registered as of Wednesday evening, Carpenter said, with a maximum of 96 teams, or 192 players, allowed. The qualifying rounds will be Saturday and Sunday, with players flighted into Monday’s championship round. The winners of each flight will participate in a shootout Monday once the flight winners are announced.
The entry fee is $150 for members of Northwood and $175 for non-members. That price includes lunch for each day of the tournament, as well as a tee gift and a party on Saturday night for each golfer and one guest.
For more information, or to sign up, call 601-483-5551.
