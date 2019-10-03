SCOOBA — East Mississippi’s seven-year home win streak is over.
Down by as much as 26 points in the first half, the No. 3 ranked Lions came back to get within one possession of No. 7 Northwest Mississippi in the fourth quarter. But two answering touchdowns, coupled with a resilient pass defense, clinched the win for the Rangers, 56-36 in MACJC North action Thursday to hand East Mississippi its first loss at Sullivan-Windham Field in 36 games.
“We got our butt whooped,” EMCC head coach Buddy Stephens said. “We’re at the point in our program where we’re going to have to learn from our losses. Wins leave you secrets and leave ingredients, losses put things out there that you need to work on, that you need to fix, and we’ve got to go back and work on it.”
Northwest Mississippi scored 28 straight points in the second quarter as part of a 42-point first half where big plays were key. Quarterback Jack Walker threw touchdown passes of 70 and 66 yards to Cameron Wynn, who scored three times in the half. Urriah Shephard ran in a 29-yard score, and Chris Calvert reach the end zone after a 57-yard run.
The Ranger were ahead by their largest margin, 42-16, when Jamari Jones entered the game under center for Connor Neville and threw a 24-yard touchdown strike to Jason Brownlee with 58 seconds left in the half to start a 20-0 run for the Lions.
After a 27-yard missed field goal by Northwest on its first drive of the second half, Neville came back into the game and hit Brownlee on a 24-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 13 on a 13-play, 80-yard drive. After the Lions recovered a Ranger fumble at midfield on the ensuing kickoff return, Zias Perryman punched in a 3-yard score to make it a six-point game.
Northwest turned the ball over again, this time on a interception by CJ Terrell at the line of scrimmage in enemy territory. After a failed third down conversion, Stephens elected to punt on fourth-and-4 from the 42 as the final quarter started. After getting a stop on defense, the Lions punted again on their next possession, and the Rangers wound up scoring two rushing downs on offense while forcing Neville to make quick, hurried throws that often fell incomplete.
“I thought we were in a position to pin them deep, and play ball,” Stephens said on the decision to punt, which landed for a touchback. “We’re back in a six-point ball game, let’s play. Credit to (Northwest), they did a good job. Their kids played hard.”
East Mississippi (4-2, 2-) finished with 441 yards of offense. Neville completed 31 of 56 passes for 288 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and Jones went 1-for-3 for 24 yards and a touchdown. Keon Moore rushed for 60 yards on 11 carries and scored twice, and Brownlee caught 11 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Northwest Mississippi (5-1, 2-1) earned 572 yards of offense. Walker went 15-for-26 for 283 yards, three touchdowns and two picks. Calvert ran for 153 of the Rangers 300 rushing yards on 15 carries and scored twice. Wynn had three receptions, all for touchdowns, for 144 yards. Justin Jackson recorded two and-a-half sacks on defense.
The loss marks the second at home in the Buddy Stephens era for the Lions, with the first coming in the final game of the 2012 season. The 20-point margin also makes it the second worst loss overall in Stephens’ 12 years at the helm.
“It’s the difference between executing and not executing, and focused and not focused,” Stephens said of the second and third quarter. “We’re going to have learn from it.”
The Lions have likely lost their chance for a third-straight national championship. They’ll travel to Holmes (2-4, 2-1) next week.
