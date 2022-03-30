All Jordan Wright wanted was a chance. Millsaps College gave him one.
Wednesday afternoon, Wright signed with the Majors to continue his football career during a signing ceremony in the Northeast Lauderdale gymnasium. An offensive lineman and long snapper, Wright said Millsaps felt like the right place for him after he spent time talking to Majors head coach Isaac Carter and offensive line coach Cory York.
“They’re really the only place that gave me a true opportunity,” Wright said. “Coach Carter and Coach York, I really believe in what they’re doing. They’re trying to rebuild, and they want (me to be a part of that), so they said, ‘Hey, let’s get this thing rolling,’ and I’m ready to go. The school itself is family — everywhere you walk, they treat you like you’re at home, and that’s what I wanted in a school, so I decided that this was the place for me.”
Northeast Lauderdale Athletic Director Lewis Lightsey said he’s known Wright since Wright was young, and you won’t find many better ambassadors for the Trojans at the next level.
“Jordan’s spirit is excellent, and he loves sports,” Lightsey said. “He’s signing for football, but he played basketball for me and played baseball, too. He’s a hard worker who loves Northeast and wants Northeast to succeed. He’s also a competitor. In everything he does, he wants to win.”
Even though he’ll be a freshman at Millsaps this fall, Wright said he wants to help set the tone as the Majors go through their rebuild.
“I want to be a leader early,” Wright said. “I want to help lead in any way I can and do my job as long snapper really well. Obviously, if I’m on the field, the offensive isn’t doing too great, but I want to do the best I can to help the offense improve in practice and whatnot.”
With his immediate future set in stone, Wright said he feels relieved knowing he’ll get to keep playing a sport he’s grown up loving.
“It means everything,” Wright said. “Since I was 2 years old I’ve watched football. You can ask my dad, he’s watched me stare at the TV time and time again. Football is my life, and this is all I know how to do, and if I didn’t get this opportunity, I don’t know what I would’ve done. All I can do is thank God and thank everyone else who’s given me this great opportunity.”
NEWTON COUNTY
The Newton County girls basketball team made a deep run in the MHSAA Class 4A postseason, getting all the way to the state semifinal round before falling to eventual state champion Choctaw Central 49-43.
Two keep players for this year’s Lady Cougars team are moving on to the next level, as seniors Hannah McDougle and Remini Nickey signed to continue their basketball careers at East Mississippi and Pearl River community colleges, respectively.
“They’ve been an integral part of the program for the last several years,” Lady Cougars head coach Cory Cleveland said. “Hannah’s been one of our bigs down low, and she’s done really well (in that role), and Remi’s been our main workhorse and ball handler. Both of them have improved throughout the years, and this year they did what they were supposed to do to lead us to where we got to go.”
McDougle said she felt comfortable when she visited EMCC, and she’s looking forward to playing for a school with a strong fan base.
“I’m very excited,” McDougle said. “It was my (No. 1) pick, and I really bonded with the team and the coaches. I love the coaching staff. I went there during homecoming, and everyone was out there showing support, and I love the teammates.”
For Nickey, Pearl River was a happy medium between a giant university and a small school.
“The campus is so beautiful, and it’s not too big or too small,” Nickey said.
Playing on different community college teams, though, means Nickey and McDougle might have to one day go against each other on the basketball court after being teammates for a long time.
“Playing with Hannah was awesome because we knew how to play with each other,” Nickey said. “We played travel ball and high school ball together for a long time, and now we might be going against each other. It’s kind of amazing, but I’m going to miss her her being on my team because we always knew each other.”
McDougle said she was looking forward to a potential matchup between her and Nickey as well.
“I’m actually excited for it,” McDougle said. “It would be really competitive. I know she’s a really good player, and I’m a really good player, so we’ll see.”
