All it took was a little push by his high school coach.
Northeast Lauderdale senior Chap Pope will continue his soccer career at Meridian Community College. Pope tallied 22 goals and 12 assists for the Trojans this past season, and Trojans head coach Noah Johnson felt Pope was good enough to keep playing soccer and pushed him to take the opportunity to do so.
“Coach Noah was motivating me to play more,” Pope said. “He likes that I’m aggressive and that I know how to play the game.”
Johnson said both the physical and mental part of Pope’s game are why he had so much success on the field.
“MCC is getting an elite offensive threat,” Johnson said. “He just accelerates so quickly and will dominate you a full 90 minutes on the ball. His technical skills and knowledge of the game is 100% going to make MCC an even better program. He’s one of the best soccer players I’ve coached, and I know (MCC men’s coach) Sam Wilson is going to develop him to be an even bigger threat at the college level.”
Pope said he felt a comfort level at MCC that made him want to join the team.
“It’s close to home, and I know a lot of the players and coaches there because I’ve played with them and against them,” Pope said.
Like all seniors, Pope is having to spend the rest of his senior year at home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and he admitted it’s been a frustrating experience.
“It’s been bad,” Pope said bluntly. “I’m trying to finish my senior year, and I wanted to be with my friends that I’m not going to see anymore after high school. I miss my teachers, too.”
Fortunately, soccer will still be in Pope’s life when things do return to normal.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Pope said of continuing his soccer career. I’m glad I’m getting the opportunity.”
