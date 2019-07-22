Mike McClinton is in competition with his teammates this summer.
Ahead of his senior year with the Northeast Lauderdale High School football team, the running back is trying to outlift his teammates during their morning weight room sessions in friendly challenges.
He is no longer the leader of the pack.
“I was in first, but two people snuck up on me,” McClinton said, smiling. “They got me with the arms.”
With his teammates at his side last season, McClinton powered the Trojans’ ground game and earned 1,296 rushing yards, good for second in MHSAA Region 5-4A. His 17 touchdowns led the region.
Head coach Glenn Sanders said McClinton’s competitive nature is what makes him a great football player.
“He wants to be the best he can be at everything he does,” Sanders said. “He gives you everything he’s got every single day. He’s one of the good guys you always like to coach.”
As defensive coordinator for Northeast Lauderdale last year, Sanders saw McClinton’s impressive 2018 campaign. Now as head coach — promoted on Jun. 26 after John Douglass was hired as head coach at Meridian High School — having a player with the work ethic of McClinton is part of the team atmosphere he wants.
“We’re just trying to set a tone and create a culture of a winning attitude and a culture of working hard, and that’s what we’re doing every day we come out,” Sanders said.
McClinton described the Trojans’ 7 a.m. Monday morning weight room session during summer vacation as “just a regular day.” The team starts with weights on Tuesdays and Thursdays as well, before moving outside for agility training and conditioning.
According to Sanders, McClinton has been there every day.
“Mike does not miss,” Sanders said. “He loves it, and he’s a good football player.”
Having a new head coach has been a smooth transition for McClinton. He said since Sanders already knows the team, things have been status quo.
“It’s kind of the same,” McClinton said. “Coach Sanders has been acting the same, and everybody else has been going with the flow, so there’s really nothing gone. Nothing lost.”
For a first-year head coach, Sanders is glad to have an established talent with McClinton helping guide things. He said he knows his football career will stretch beyond high school.
“He’s a driven kid. He has aspirations,” Sanders said. “He wants to be a college football player, and he’s going to have an opportunity to do that, I’m sure.”
Northeast Lauderdale opens its season against Meridian Aug. 23 at home.
