Northeast Lauderdale’s volleyball team had lost just two matches heading into Saturday’s matches, but 2-0 losses against Amory and Saltillo brought the team’s total losses to four. The Trojans were able to bounce back when they returned home on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Choctaw Central to move to 16-4 on the season.
Northeast senior Audrianna Green, who is currently committed to play at Mississippi College, said the Trojans had a chance to beat Choctaw Central in straight sets, but they wanted to try out some new offensive strategies.
“In the third set especially, it didn’t work out how we wanted it to work out, but it’s because we want to branch out and do different things with the ball and run some offense,” Green said. “It takes experience, and sometimes it takes a lost set, but I’m really excited with what we’re running because we’re running some fast-paced stuff.”
Green’s powerful spikes allowed her to feast both above the net and off the net against the Warriors. Northeast coach Debrah Everett said Green has added new skills each year she has played for the Trojans, and now she is playing like an experienced senior.
“She’s really refined all of her skills,” Everett said. “She can attack pretty much anywhere on the court. She’s just become a really, really good player. I mean, it’s been over the course of her whole high school career. Every year she’s added something new.”
Green’s offensive and defensive abilities allow her to stand out on this talented Northeast Lauderdale squad, but Everett said each of her primary players fill important roles.
“Everyone is such a key player on the team,” Everett said. “I told them that they are all such intricate and special pieces, that it mattered that each one of them did their jobs. So, each one of them is irreplaceable. It’s so hard (to replace) each one of them, and if one of them doesn’t do their job, we start to see a little bit of a breakdown.”
Multiple Trojans on the varsity team had little or no experience last year, and Everett said her team has been successful this season because her players have more experience than previous Northeast rosters possessed. Green attributes the team’s success this season to the time the players spend together off the court, as bonding activities, such as working out together before school or having dinner with teammates, have helped the Trojans communicate better on the court.
The Trojans went 10-10 through their first 20 games of last season before finishing the 2022 season 11-14 and missing out on the playoffs. The Trojans’ first postseason appearance came in 2021, when Northeast was swept in the first round by Sumrall, but this Trojans team could make a run in the playoffs this year if they can avoid unforced errors.
“We played pretty well (against Choctaw Central),” Everett said. “We made some unforced errors in the third set, so that ultimately led us to lose that third set. But, other than that, we played about how we want to play.”
Everett pointed to avoiding unforced errors as the Trojans’ key to success in the postseason, and Green and senior libero Jazmin Hernandez both said mental toughness will be paramount in the playoffs. Both seniors have played for Northeast since the volleyball program was founded in 2020, and both said this year’s squad is the best Trojans team they have played for.
“We have to be mentally prepared and we have to work really hard for it,” Hernandez said on finding success in the playoffs.
