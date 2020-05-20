Joining other local youth baseball organizations, the Northeast Recreational Baseball League has canceled its season, Justin Smith said.
Smith, who heads the league, said he made the decision last week after conversing with Meridian Youth Baseball Association president Larry Gill and West Lauderdale Youth Association president Matt Smith, who canceled their respective seasons as well.
“We thought it was best to just go ahead and shut it down simply because we’re right in the middle of a pandemic,” Justin Smith said. “Nobody has an answer for when youth sports will return, and I thought it was best to go ahead and let the parents know just in case they had summer plans, and I definitely didn’t want to continue to give them any false hope that the season was going to continue.”
Practices in the Northeast Recreational Baseball League were suspended March 17 and did not resume. Justin Smith said parents have two options relating to the season’s premature ending: they can be issued a credit for next year or receive a partial refund. The reason parents cannot not collect a full refund is due to the significant expenses the league has incurred, including the purchasing of a new scoreboard, team hats and sponsor signs; the already paid liability insurance and property taxes; and the cost to maintain the field.
“I hate that I can’t be in a position to offer back a full refund,” Justin Smith said. “But if that were the case, it’d really put us in a hole for next year.”
Despite no team practices or games slated to take place on the field, it's being kept in playing shape so parents can take their children there and improve their baseball skills on their own, Justin Smith said. He hopes they take advantage of it.
“I want that to be a space for kids to practice and continue to train, but they have to follow proper precautions,” he said. “We’re making the field available. We’re keeping the gate open at the field and encouraging each parent to use the field with their kids.”
He added that he’s hoping making the field accessible is somewhat of a positive right now, and he’s already looking forward to returning to normal next spring.
“It’s an unfortunate situation that we’re in. We’re trying to make the best of it,” he said. “Like I said, I’m strongly encouraging for parents to get out, to utilize the field, and I can’t wait to get the kids back out there next season.”
