Northeast Lauderdale went down early, but it roared back with a big third inning and, despite its defense loading the bases in each of the final three innings, held off Meridian to win 11-8 at home in slow-pitch action Tuesday.
“They never give up. Our girls never quit, and that showed tonight,” Northeast Lauderdale head coach Tyler Vick said. “They just keep plugging and doing the things they’re supposed to do, and I’m glad something good happened for them tonight.”
The Lady Wildcats got on the board in the opening frame after Jaz Gill and Lexie Moffitte each walked with the bases loaded to bring in two runs. The Lady Trojans put up three in their first at-bats when Molly Moore reached base on an error to send home a run, and a double from Karriyah Clemons and a single from Lauren Jade Dancey each scored a run.
Meridian responded with five runs over the next two innings, including four in the second with the help of Naomi Anderson, who batted in two runs when she reached third base on an error and then scored.
Down by four, Northeast earned five runs in the bottom of the third to reclaim the lead, which it kept for the remainder of the contest. With the bases loaded, Kaydee Lee hit a ball into shallow right field that dropped in and scored three runs, aided by a fielding error. The Lady Trojans added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, and finished with eight hits.
The Lady Wildcats loaded the bases in the fifth inning, but multiple groundouts couldn’t advance the runners. When they loaded them again in the sixth, a walk by Kayla Stancil with one out brought home a run, pulling Meridian to within three. A ground ball hit by the next batter was fielded to second for the force out and then thrown to first for a double-play attempt. After a delay from the umpire, the runner was called out to end the inning. A safe call would’ve brought home two runs and made it a one-score game. Meridian head coach Mark Davis argued profusely with the umpire after the call.
“I thought our girl beat the throw at first,” Davis said. “The umpire said that she held her foot, that we didn’t beat it, so that’s just the way it works I guess.”
The Lady Wildcats loaded the bases a final time in the top of the seventh with two outs but a groundout ended the game.
Northeast did not produce a multi-hit performance, but Lee finished with four RBIs, and Raelee White, Dancey and Kayla Watson each chipped in two runs.
Meridian ended with four hits on the night. Anderson earned two RBIs and a run, Gill picked up two RBIs and Sam Gowdy added two runs. Leadoff batter Jaliyah Davis was intentionally walked three times.
“She’s one of the better hitters around,” Vick said of walking Davis. “I hate having to do it because she’s worked her tail off just like everybody else has, but I felt like that gave us the best chance, and that was the plan.”
