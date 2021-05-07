Northeast Lauderdale’s LaSanto Rowe had one goal he’d been thinking about since 2019: repeating as a state champion in the 400-meter dash.
It was his same goal as last year, but the season got cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, robbing him and his Trojan teammates of a chance to compete at state. This past weekend in Pearl, Rowe finally got the chance for a repeat performance — and he didn’t disappoint.
With a time of 50.05 seconds, Rowe captured the Class 4A state title in the 400 meters, making him one of two state champions at Northeast Lauderdale. Teammate Christian Parks won first place in the Class 4A meet’s high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 10 inches. Northeast Lauderdale’s Christian Stallworth finished second in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, and the time between him and North Pike’s Jacoby Matthews (14.80) in the 110-meters was so close the computer had to go to the thousandth of a second to determine a winner, according to Northeast Lauderdale assistant coach James Mathews.
“It feels good coming out winning and competing,” Rowe said.
As much as he enjoys being a two-time state champion, though, Rowe admitted there’s a part of him that wonders what if.
“I feel like it could have been my third state championship,” Rowe said. “Corona really messed that up. It means a lot that I won it, because I had to come back and defend that state title.”
Northeast Lauderdale head coach Willie Bramlett said Rowe’s performance at state shows Rowe has what it takes to compete at the next level.
“He’s won the 400 meters twice, and I’m thinking he should be able to go to a junior college to further his career,” Bramlett said. “He’s an outstanding runner.”
The key to success for Rowe? Don’t let the urgency of any one event get to you, he said.
“There’s a lot of pressure,” Rowe said. “I just don’t think about it, I go out there and do it. You have to have that mindset.”
It was Parks’ first year to compete in the high jump, and when he cleared 6 feet, 10 inches at the state meet, he knew he had the gold medal secured. At that point, he wanted to try for 7 feet, but he wasn’t able to clear it.
“I was tied with someone for No. 1 in the state at 6 (feet), 10 (inches),” Parks said. “I would have been No. 5 in the U.S. if I had gotten 7 feet.”
While he was disappointed he didn’t clear 7 feet, Parks said it was nice being able to fall back on the fact he had won state.
“It feels good,” Parks said. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet.”
Bramlett said he’s expecting that 7-foot mark to be cleared by this time next year.
“I think he could have cleared 7 feet if we had something for him to practice on,” Bramlett said. “We don’t have the practice facilities for him, so he uses the track meets as his practices. He’s a junior, so I’m thinking next year he’ll clear 7 (feet) 2 (inches).”
And there’s plenty of motivation going into his senior year, Parks added.
“I’m trying to get No. 1 in nationals,” Parks said. “Everyone above me is in 12th grade. I’ll have to get my legs stronger, work out every day, don’t cheat and eat healthy.”
