Since his junior year, Northeast Lauderdale guard Dennis Heidelberg has been in contact with Xavier men’s basketball coach Alfred “AJ” Williams about possibly playing for him in college.
“I’ve been to a couple of camps and seen a couple of their games,” Heidelberg said. “He’s a great coach, and I appreciate the interest.”
That comfort level led to Heidelberg signing with Xavier and announcing his intentions on his official Twitter account this past Saturday. It’s both a dream come true for Heidelberg and a chance to carry on a family tradition of attending the New Orleans-based Historically Black College.
“I like the atmosphere there, and my mother (Veldore Graham) graduated from there, so that plays a role in it as well,” Heidelberg said. “I like the program and feel like I can better myself as a player and a person.”
A Premier Preps selection this past March, Heidelberg averaged 18 points, five rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Trojans this season, earning him All-Region 4-4A honors. Northeast Lauderdale basketball coach Lewis Lightsey said the chance to play college basketball is a well-deserved honor for Heidelberg.
“I’m very happy for Dennis,” Lightsey said. “He’s worked really hard, and Xavier is a great school for him both academically and for basketball. It will challenge him and be good for him.”
Continuing his basketball career beyond high school is a blessing, Heidelberg said, and he couldn’t have earned the opportunity without the support from numerous people in his life.
“I want to thank God, my parents, my teammates and my coaches,” Heidelberg said. “They played a big role in pushing me and making sure I gave 100%.”
That work ethic was necessary, as Lightsey relied on Heidelberg’s production on the court in several facets, not just offense.
“To play the two guard for us is a lot of responsibility,” Lightsey said. “You have to be able to score and defend, and probably the biggest thing is how hard he worked from ninth to 12th grade improving his ball handling, shooting and all of those things.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to spend the final months of his senior year at home, Heidelberg said he’s done the best he could to stay in shape so he would be ready to get to work at Xavier in the fall.
“It’s been tough,” Heidelberg admitted. “They closed the gyms, and that’s where I like being. I’ve just been at home looking over my schoolwork and getting ready for the fall semester. I have been doing some running and a little weight lifting and shooting a little bit at my goal outside.”
Lightsey said there’s a sense of satisfaction anytime one of his players signs to play at the next level.
“I think it’s a sign we’re going in the right direction,” Lightsey said. “Our goal when the kids enter ninth grade is to help them become better young men and figure out where to go in life, so it makes you proud when they sign.”
With his college decision set, Heidelberg and his fellow Northeast Lauderdale seniors finally got to have a graduation ceremony Tuesday night at the Ag Center. After not knowing whether he would get to walk due to the pandemic, Heidelberg said he’s grateful to see his classmates one more time.
“It’s just a blessing to get together and do this,” Heidelberg said. “I’m happy we’re having (a graduation ceremony).”
Heidelberg is also the son of Twaskie Graham.
