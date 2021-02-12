Northeast Lauderdale’s Britney Wells wasn’t expecting to play basketball beyond high school when she was an underclassman.
Hard work allowed her to blossom as a player and start drawing interest from schools, and Friday morning, Wells signed with Hinds Community College to do what many high school basketball players don’t get the chance to do — keep playing the sport in college.
“It means a lot to me because a couple of years ago I didn’t think this opportunity would happen,” Wells said.
Her coach, Lewis Lightsey, said her growth as a player should serve as an example to anyone who begins their high school career talented but raw.
“When this group of young ladies came in as freshmen, I told them they were very talented, but they were freshmen,” Lightsey said. “With Britney being tall, she’s done a much better job of working hard, getting on the weights and being able to control her body. At times she’s all arms and legs out on the floor, so she’s really worked hard on her own to develop her game and get stronger.”
A visit to Hinds sold Wells on the program and campus.
“I liked the atmosphere when I visited, and the coaches were really welcoming,” Wells said. “It feels like it’ll be the best place for me to meet new people.”
A love for the game is what kept Wells dedicated to it, and she said she’s grateful to have at least another two years of playing basketball ahead of her.
“It’s a very fun sport,” Wells said. “I love being on the court, making memories and making new friends.”
In Wells, Lightsey said Hinds is getting a player whose love for the game is evident in everything she does.
“She’s a big who really runs the floor well,” Lightsey said. “She sets the tone for us defensively being our center and blocking shots and getting defensive rebounds. She’s also a great young lady who has a lot of energy and spirit for the game.”
The Lady Trojans will head into the playoffs next week, and Wells said she’s hoping to help the team get even farther into the postseason than last year, when they made it to the third round.
“Last year we made it far, but this year we want to go all the way,” Wells said. “We want to be the 4A champs.”
