Maurice Gowdy has been named Northeast Lauderdale’s next head football coach.
Gowdy, who spent last season as linebackers coach at Pascagoula, was formally introduced at the Lauderdale County School District’s monthly board meeting Thursday night.
“It’s exciting. It’s so awesome. I can’t put it into any other words, and that’s what we’re bringing to the program, excitement,” Gowdy said. “Meridian has so much promise and talent, from the city to the county.”
Gowdy, born in Meridian and raised on the coast, was a unanimous choice by the selection committee, LCSD Communications Director Andrea Williams said. Prior to his role at Pascagoula, he served as offensive coordinator at Moss Point and Laurel and as defensive backs coach at Biloxi. His position at Northeast is his first head coaching job.
“We are excited to have Coach Maurice Gowdy come in,” Northeast principal Sammy Sullivan said in a video taken by Williams. “He has got the character, the style, the pizazz, the energy and the drive to want to make a difference at Northeast High School, and we’re excited to have him. I know he’s going to be a game-changer and make a difference in these young men and women’s lives.”
Gowdy’s hiring comes in the wake of former head coach Glen Sanders’ departure to join the Meridian High staff. Gowdy is the Trojans’ fourth consecutive first-year head coach.
