Building strength and stamina is one of the main goals of summer workouts. Developing team chemistry is another, and Northeast Lauderdale took part in a unique team-building program Thursday at Camp Meridale.
Ty Ford, area representative for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and his family hosted the event at Camp Meridale in which members of the Trojans football team participated in several activities such as fishing, a chair removal exercise and relay races where the players carry eggs in spoons around a cone and back.
Northeast Lauderdale football coach Maurice Gowdy said the team-building exercises will hopefully pay off both short- and long-term.
“This is something the kids can apply not just to football but also to life,” Gowdy said. “The main thing is the kids understanding that everyone is important. No one is more or less important than everyone else. Seeing the kids support and encourage one another, it was great.”
Ford said he hopes the Northeast Lauderdale players are able to both improve their camaraderie and their faith after Thursday’s activities.
“They’re out here having a good time, and we’re sharing the Gospel with them and doing some fun activities,” Ford said. “They can come out here and have a good time, get away, hear about Jesus and be inspired to discover their purpose in life.”
Junior right tackle Roscoe Tucker said his favorite exercise was when they came together and shared both their goals and their biggest fears.
“My goal was to make it to heaven and succeed in life, and my biggest fear is dying,” Tucker said. “It was a good chance for everyone to come together and get to know each other more and grow close as a team.”
That’s important in football, since teammates need to be able to be honest with one another and communicate effectively, Tucker said.
“You have to stay together and be able to trust each other and not be selfish,” Tucker said. “If you’re not communicating you won’t be able to know your assignments and what to do, so you won’t be able to succeed and win games.”
Developing chemistry throughout the summer will go a long way toward a successful season in the fall, Gowdy said.
“You can’t stop 11 brothers, but if 10 people are doing what they’re supposed to do and one isn’t, it’s not going to work,” Gowdy said. “The whole point of team building is that everyone understands that, and it’s not just for the ones on the field. Those on the sidelines are just as important, whether it’s cheering their brothers on or making sure their heads are in the game.”
After having his players participate, Gowdy said he would recommend Ford’s program to any area team hosting summer activities.
“Anyone would benefit from this, not just a football team but also a baseball team or whatever else,” Gowdy said. “Team building is the only way any team or organization can be successful, and we wanted to make sure everyone understood that they’re important regardless of the role they play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.