Leon Powell couldn’t stay away from high school soccer for too long.
The former Lamar girls and boys soccer coach stepped away from the preps scene after a successful stint guiding the Lady Raiders and Raiders to three and two state championships, respectively. Now, Powell is taking the next step in his coaching career as Northeast Lauderdale announced on its official Twitter handle Wednesday he had been hired to lead the school’s boys soccer team. He replaces Noah Johnson, who coached the Trojans the previous two seasons.
“I’m back at it again,” Powell said. “I’m refreshed and ready to go, and I’m excited about it. I’ve been away from the coaching world as far as a team situation goes for two years just refreshing myself and doing one-on-one training. I’m excited to get back to a program and put my mindset and thought process into it. Hopefully we can achieve greatness.”
Northeast Lauderdale principal Josh Herrington, who was hired by the school in late March, said Powell was an obvious choice for the position. Herrington previously coached soccer at Meridian High School, so his passion for soccer led to him offering the job to someone who was also passionate about the sport.
“I’ve known Leon for quite a few years,” Herrington said. “When I coached, I coached against him an thought the world of him. I’ve always known what an outstanding coach he is and how he’s a man who knows how to build character and work ethic through soccer. Once I found out we would have a vacancy, I knew he was someone who I wanted to get on board.”
Prior to coaching at Lamar, Powell coached the boys soccer team at MHS, and Herrington actually replaced Powell as boys soccer coach when Powell was hired by Lamar. Now, the two will work together to help grow the Trojans’ program.
“I asked him to come meet with me, and we did a walkthrough and talk, and I just laid out my vision for soccer and sports in general at Northeast,” Herrington explained. “We have the people to make soccer thrive, and I knew he was the right person for the job.”
After hearing Herrington’s vision, Powell said he was sold on getting back into the high school game.
“For me, it’s a mindset where you get to add to a kid’s life at such an important age,” Powell said of coaching in high school. “I can give them my input as a coach, and they pretty much respect and cherish it. The respect and love the kids show you, I love that. I feel like I can play a big part in their growth. It’s a very important stage in their lives to develop them as much as you can into good human beings.”
His passion for soccer and for developing players makes Powell a home-run hire, Herrington said.
“I’ve told people repeatedly over the years that he’s one of the best in our area and in the state,” Herrington said. “His resume and his work ethic speaks to that, and the high-intensity training he instills in his players is huge. It means the world to us. Northeast High School is a school with tremendous history, and we want to see that continue going forward in all areas, whether it’s athletics or academics. He’s a tremendous asset to the school and community.”
Powell has been around soccer most of his life and played at both Meridian Community College and at the University of Cincinnati. His coaching stints include the Meridian Youth Soccer organization, Alliance Futbol Club and MCC in addition to MHS and Lamar, and he also played semi-professional soccer for the Cincinnati Kings and Santos Futbol Club in Ohio.
“Soccer for me is a lifestyle,” Powell said. “It’s what made me the person I am today. Without the support of soccer, I’m not sure where I would have been in life. It’s done everything for me and is still doing everything for me.”
