Gavin Ricks was only an eighth grader when the Northeast Lauderdale boys track and field team won the MHSAA Class 4A state championship in 2019.
He still competed, though, and even made it as far as the Class 4A regional meet. When he got to the high school, Ricks was slated to have a bigger role on the team and wanted to help the Trojans repeat as state champions.
“My freshman year we were coming off a state title and thought we had a good chance to repeat,” Ricks recalled. “Getting that text was devastating.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the association to eventually cancel the season last year, denying the Trojans a chance at two in a row. A year later, the Northeast Lauderdale boys have good momentum after winning the Division 4-4A championship last Thursday at Starkville High School, and Ricks said losing last season to the pandemic is giving him and his teammates extra motivation.
“We probably want it more than ever,” Ricks said. “We want it for the guys who gradated last year and couldn’t repeat, and I think we have a really good shot if we all come together as a team.”
Northeast Lauderdale track coach Willie Bramlett said this year’s team has a lot of younger standouts like Ricks who are helping keep the older players motivated.
“They were disappointed after COVID last year, and that took a lot out of them, but we have some young kids who are pushing the older kids,” Bramlett said. “The younger kids are really hungry.”
Ricks, who competes in the 800 and 1,600 meters and the 4X400- and 4X800-meter relays, said he’s eager to carry the success they had at the 4-4A meet into the Region 2-4A championship this Saturday, though he knows it’s only going to get more difficult from here.
“I’m nervous,” Ricks said. “There’s going to be a lot better competition, and there are going to be guys there who are as hungry as we are, but I’m also excited. I feel like we have just as good a shot to win that one, too.”
LADY TROJANS
Senior Anna Backstrom, who competes in the 100 and 200 meters and the 4X100- and 4X200-meter relays, said the girls track team is hoping to make some noise at the Region 2-4A championship in order to let outside observers know the Lady Trojans have talent, too.
“They underestimate us a lot, in that they don’t think we’re as good as the boys, but we’re going to prove them wrong,” Backstrom said.
Like everyone, Backstrom lost development time after last season was canceled, and she was understandably bummed out when she couldn’t finish out her junior season.
“It was hard,” Backstrom said. “Track is my favorite sport. I love it so much.”
At the District 4-4A meet, Backstrom finished first in the 200 meters and was also part of a first-place 4x100-meter relay team, and she sees herself carrying that success into regionals.
“I’m confident,” Backstrom said. “I think if I train as hard as I was back then (two years ago) I can win it. We have a good 4X100 and 4X200 team, and I did better than I expected in the 100 meters. I just have to finish even stronger in the 200 meters in order to get first place again.”
