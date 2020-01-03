For approximately three minutes, it looked like the MHSAA Region 4-4A opener between Northeast Lauderdale and West Lauderdale Friday night would be a low-scoring game.
Northeast Lauderdale led just 4-0 before tallying 19 points in the final five minutes of the frame to take a 23-0 advantage into the second quarter. Suddenly, the Lady Knights were staring at a deficit they couldn’t overcome, and the Lady Trojans ran away with a 60-13 win at home.
Lady Trojans head coach Lewis Lightsey said he challenged his players to play up to a standard in the divisional opener, and he was pleased with the way they set the tempo in the first quarter.
“We wanted to come out and be the aggressive team, get turnovers, make our shots, get to the free throw line and execute the things we wanted to do — and also not slack up on defense,” Lightsey said. “We worked on some full-court press, some half-zone trap and some different zone (defenses) and things, so we were able to work on those in a game situation.”
West Lauderdale didn’t score until the 3:42 mark of the second quarter on two free throws by Sumayah Cole, and Northeast Lauderdale took a 44-2 lead into the half. With a running clock in the second half, the Lady Trojans scored nine points in the third quarter to go ahead 53-2 heading into the fourth. A pair of 3s by the Lady Knights’ Brittany McDaniel, as well as a 3 and two free throws by Mati Blackwell in the final period rounded out West Lauderdale’s scoring.
Northeast Lauderdale was led by Kennedi Jimison with 15 points, and Lightsey said Jimison's work ethic during and after practice translated to her game-night performance.
“She’s really stepped up and has had to take on a lot of the scoring role after we lost a lot of really good players from last year,” Lightsey said. “She stayed after practice a long time (Thursday) to work on her shot and try to improve it and get it better, and when she’s able to make her shot, her all-around game seems to follow with that.”
Jamorrea Marsh, Nakya Lloyd and Britney Wells each had 11 points apiece for Northeast Lauderdale.
The Lady Trojans (10-4, 1-0) will play Clinton Saturday at the Girls Rock Invitational at Meridian High School. The Lady Knights (2-12, 0-1) will host Leake Central on Tuesday.
