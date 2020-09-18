By her own admission, Audrianna Green wasn’t very good at her tryout for the Northeast Lauderdale volleyball team this past summer.
Green, a freshman, was one of many who decided to give the sport a try when the Lauderdale County School District adopted it for the 2020-21 school year following the MHSAA’s decision to eliminate slow-pitch softball as a fall sport. She had once considered trying out in sixth grade when she lived in Indiana, but Northeast Lauderdale didn’t offer the sport when she moved to Meridian as a seventh grader.
After running track her eighth grade year, Green figured she could be taught how to play, so she came out for tryouts after new head coach Deborah Everette started the team.
“It was awful,” Green said. “I was so nervous.”
She made the team anyway, and Everette stands by her decision to pick Green for the squad, as she raves about Green’s potential in the sport.
“We sometimes joke with her that she almost didn’t make the team,” Everette said. “The first day of practice we saw that she was really athletic, and the second day of practice she incorporated everything we taught in the first practice. She’s grown significantly every practice we’ve had.”
The team began summer conditioning in July and didn’t touch a volleyball until the beginning of August, so Green has only played the sport a few months. She supplements her practices and high school games with volleyball matches at Bulldog Beach, which Green said helps prepare her for hardwood matches.
“Running in the sand, you’re slower, so when you’re faster on the sand you’re even faster on the court, and it’s the same with jumping,” Green said.
Green is both an outside and middle hitter, and she said she’s been pleased with the progress she’s made since July.
“I feel like I’ve progressed a lot since I’ve started, and that’s because I listened to the coaches,” Green said. “I was really bad (at first) — it’s the coaches who have made me better.”
Everette, though, said much of the credit goes to Green. She previously coached the sport in Texas and in Jackson and has also seen players from North Mississippi, where volleyball is more prevalent, and she said Green’s potential is as good as anyone’s she’s come across.
“Her ceiling is limitless,” Everette said. “I’m so excited for the next three years, and I tell her mom that she has to put up with me for the next three years. Not only is she athletic, but she’s also a talented volleyball player. She’s also smart and kind.”
Working together as a team is one of her favorite parts about playing volleyball, as is spiking the ball.
“When you get a perfect set — it’s hard to explain what it feels like,” Green said. “It’s like it’s floating there for me, like it’s my time, and when it hits the ground you feel so accomplished.”
Prior to volleyball, Green said she didn’t have much interest in sports other than track, which helps her stay in shape.
“It’s my favorite thing to do now,” Green said. “I don’t get tired of it because something different happens every time. It’s not the same thing over and over.”
When she’s not practicing or playing, Green can often be found studying or reading at home. Her favorite subject is science, while her favorite books are the “Divergent” novels by Veronica Roth. Though she’s nowhere close to figuring out her college plans, Green said she’s come to enjoy volleyball so much that she would love to continue playing beyond high school.
“To play in college would be a dream,” Green said. “That’d be awesome.”
Green is the daughter of Christy and Richard Green.
