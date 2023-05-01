Northeast Lauderdale’s baseball team entered the first round of the playoffs looking to make some noise, but South Pontotoc proved to be a tough opponent in a first-round matchup that ended in a sweep.
The Cougars defeated the Trojans 11-1 in game one at home on Tuesday, and they ended the game after scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Trojans lost 13-4 when they returned home for game two on Friday, but they showed some fight in the bottom of the seventh inning while scoring two runs.
“Didn’t make some plays that we needed to, but that’s baseball,” Northeast Lauderdale coach Brock McKnight said. “We’re all human, we’re all going to make mistakes, but at the end of the day, these kids poured their heart out. They came out here with a chip on their shoulder and played good baseball at times tonight.”
Caden Pearsell was the only Trojan who had multiple hits in game two, which allowed him to knock one runner in before he eventually reached home plate himself in the final inning.
Northeast put up seven total hits, and the Trojans got on base five more times on walks, but they could not keep pace with the Cougars, who finished the night with 13 hits. The Trojans’ pitchers walked just three South Pontotoc batters while striking out six.
Overall, McKnight said the Trojans’ season was not bad, and they took a step in the right direction this year. They’ll look to improve on this campaign by making it further into the playoffs next year, but this team will have to do so without seniors Mitchell Butler, Shayne Schaefer and Immanuel Anderson.
“You’re looking at three outstanding young men that have just done everything we could ever ask for,” McKnight said.
