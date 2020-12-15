Bryce Benamon scored 13 points for Northeast Lauderdale as the Trojans beat Neshoba Central 48-41 in Tuesday night prep basketball action at Northeast Lauderdale.
“Bryce got us going early — he had seven in the first — and that was big for us to get inside scores early,” Northeast Lauderdale head coach Lewis Lightsey said. “I thought Keilon Robinson did a good job defensively with (Bryce) Spencer. I’m really proud of how hard the guys played. We just needed a win.”
Spencer finished with 11 points for Neshoba Central, while Elijah Ruffin had a game-high 14 points for the Rockets.
Northeast Lauderdale improved to 2-4 on the season, and the Trojans aren’t expected to play again until January.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 64, NORTHEAST GIRLS 58
Hamaya Fielder had a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Rockets to a win Tuesday at Northeast Lauderdale.
Jalesiya Jim added 15 points for the Lady Rockets, while Northeast Lauderdale was led by Kennedi Jimison with 19 points. Brittney Wells added 15 points, and Nakya Loyd scored 12 points off four 3-pointers.
“We had some girls out, and I feel like that hurt us, but give Neshoba credit,” Lightsey said. “They’ve only lost twice — to Choctaw Central — so they’re really good. We had to move KJ back to point, and she still scored, but it changed some of what we were going to do. Not playing for two weeks also hurt us I think.”
Northeast Lauderdale (6-1) will play in the Lamar Christmas tournament beginning Monday with a 3:30 p.m. contest against Newton County Academy.
