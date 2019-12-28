Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.