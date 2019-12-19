Three unanswered goals in the second half by the Lady Trojans allowed Northeast Lauderdale to complete the sweep against Southeast Lauderdale, 5-1, Thursday evening.
Lilly Henderson, Madilynn Stevens and Emily Benthall each had a goal in the final 40 minutes to help Northeast Lauderdale improve to 9-5 on the season. The Lady Tigers trailed 2-1 at the half.
“We got off to a slow start,” Lady Trojans head coach Brant Cunningham said. “It could have been the cold, I don’t know. The girls started putting it together as we got closer to halftime, and in the second half, they picked it up and went ahead and took care of business. (The unanswered goals) were big because it put a big lead between the two, and it gives us a cushion so we can take control of the game and be a little more comfortable with it as we goal.”
Savannah Cunningham scored a goal for the Lady Trojans in the first half, as did Benthall, giving her two on the evening.
“Emily is always someone we can count on,” Brant Cunningham said. “She’s going to be in the right position and take the shots, and she gets them in, so that’s what we look forward to with her.”
Southeast Lauderdale’s Kirstyn Egbert had her team’s lone goal, and Lady Tigers keeper McKenzie Miller was back in the goal after missing several games due to an injury.
“I think it’ll be a good thing going forward having (Miller) back,” Southeast Lauderdale girls coach Kevin McReynolds said. “We were short four starters today, and that really hurt our attack. I think this game was winnable for us, but with four starters down, it’s tough. It’s a huge difference.”
Southeast Lauderdale (4-9, 3-3) will play at Meridian Friday, while Northeast Lauderdale (1-2 in Region 4-4A) plays at Choctaw Central Jan. 7.
