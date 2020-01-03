Northeast Lauderdale finished 2019 on a six-game losing streak, its lone win last month coming against Newton 61-48 on Dec. 3.
On Friday night, the Trojans got the new year — and the MHSAA Region 4-4A portion of their schedule — started the way they wanted to with a 71-51 win against West Lauderdale at home.
The Trojans hit eight 3-pointers, with five coming courtesy of senior Christian Luvene, who finished with 18 points. Northeast Lauderdale head coach Lewis Lightsey said he was pleased with his team’s perimeter shooting but just as happy to see his players making good shots closer to the basket.
“I thought we did a good job of getting to our offense better,” Lightsey said. “We’ve kind of struggled lately getting the right shots at the right time. We did a good job of driving and kicking, and we also did a good job of getting it to our inside guys. They were able to have success in the paint, and that always helps if we can get inside-out and get some layups and post-ups. It helps lead to us getting those 3-point shots.”
After jumping out to a 16-6 lead through one quarter of play, the Trojans maintained their fast-pace offense in the second quarter, scoring nine unanswered points to open the frame. West Lauderdale tallied 14 points in the final 5:10 minutes of the first half, but Northeast Lauderdale kept pace by scoring 10 in that timeframe and took a 38-20 lead into halftime.
Northeast Lauderdale pushed its lead to 60-37 after three before West Lauderdale outscored the Trojans 14-11 in the final period.
Dennis Heidelberg had a game-high 22 points for the Trojans, while Bryce Benamon added 13 points. Tanner Smith tallied 11 points for West Lauderdale, while Griff Atkinson finished with nine points off three 3-pointers. Cohen Hurst tallied eight points for the Knights.
Following the rough start to the season, Lightsey said getting a win to begin divisional play will hopefully shift momentum in the right direction for his team.
“We’ve played a really tough schedule with a lot of 5A schools while also playing Kemper County and Southeast (Lauderdale) around here, which are very successful schools, as well as Newton,” Lightsey said. “Every school we’ve played I feel like is going to be playoff-caliber teams, so in playing them, we felt like it would help us once we got into this second semester of play.”
West Lauderdale (3-12, 0-1) hosts Leake Central Tuesday, while Northeast Lauderdale (4-10, 1-0) hosts Louisville Tuesday.
