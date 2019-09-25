After an 0-2 start to the season, things seem to be clicking for Northeast Lauderdale in recent weeks.
Week 3 saw the Trojans beat Southeast Lauderdale 38-7, and this past Friday, Northeast Lauderdale blanked Heidelberg 28-0. The lone loss in that stretch came to Jackson Academy, a 42-27 defeat on Sept. 13 in a game where JA was heavily favored.
“We’re finally getting to a point where we’re clicking a little bit offensively as far as the things we want to do,” Trojans head coach Glen Sanders said. “Our offensive line has done a super job the last few weeks opening holes, and defensively, our coaches have put together a great game plan, and our guys have executed it. The last two or three weeks, we’ve done a good job. Even against JA, it may not look like it, but our kids played their tails off on defense. Last week against Heidelberg, it was the same way.”
Northeast Lauderdale (2-3) is hoping to maintain that positive momentum when it hosts Quitman (2-3) Friday. Much of the current momentum, though, can be traced back to late June, when the players were forced to deal with a coaching change and chose not to let it affect them.
Former Trojans head coach John Douglass was hired by Meridian June 20 following the dismissal of Wildcats head coach Martez Edwards. Sanders, an assistant coach at the time, was immediately named interim coach and eventually hired as Douglass’ permanent replacement. With two months until the start of the season and less time than that until the start of fall camp, junior offensive guard/defensive tackle Deondray Harris said the players were determined not to let the change drive the team apart.
“We had to come together as a team,” Harris said. “We didn’t have to rebuild because we already had a coach.”
And that made a big difference, Harris said. Since Sanders was already on staff, there wasn’t much change to the team’s routine other than who had the title of head coach.
“We already felt like we could trust him and that he would make sure we would do our jobs,” Harris said.
Senior running back Michael McClinton said the players supported Sanders’ promotion because of that familiarity they had with one another.
“He had been our coach before, so when Coach Douglass left it was like a substitute going into his position,” McClinton said. “We were used to him, so we just went with the flow. There was nothing different, really.”
Sanders said the players responded well to the change and echoed what they said about keeping the routine the same.
“We really haven’t changed a whole lot about how we do our business,” Sanders said. “We demand them to do things the right way, and they respond to it, and we push them and coach them hard and expect big things out of them. The expectations have been to go to work every day, and that’s what we’ve done.”
Northeast Lauderdale suffered close losses in Weeks 1 and 2, falling to Meridian 22-18 on opening night and losing to South Jones 28-21 the following Friday. While avoiding being blown out was a positive, there was still a lot of frustration about those two games.
“It was tough because we felt like we should have won both ball games, and our kids felt the same way,” Sanders explained. “I’m not saying it was tough to keep morale up, but it was tough to keep them focused on some days because they felt like we should have been 2-0 because we had played well enough to be 2-0 at that point.”
Senior linebacker Tyler Smith said the chemistry between the players allowed them to stay positive despite the early season frustrations.
“We feel like the unity between the team and between us as brothers was the difference,” Smith said. “We were just figuring each other out. The losses definitely made us learn and grow and made us realize we had good talent, and we just had to grind and make it right so we could win.”
The win against Southeast Lauderdale was a major turning point, Smith added.
“It gave us more hope than anything, like we knew we had this,” Smith said. “We’re a force to be reckoned with. We have talent.”
With Sanders praising the performance of the Trojans’ offensive line the last few weeks, Harris said the group takes pride in being able to open holes for guys like McClinton.
“We’ve been doing well,” Harris said. “If we don’t get the blocks, we aren’t going to be able to run, so we just have to block our hardest and keep pushing, no matter the conditions.”
The Trojans have one more game before MHSAA Region 4-4A play begins Oct. 4 against Louisville, and McClinton said Quitman would provide a good challenge as he and his teammates get ready for divisional games.
“They’re a good football team,” McClinton said. “If we play our game and everyone cooperates, we should have a great game.”
Sanders singled out senior quarterback Jed Lewis as a key playmaker for the Panthers after Lewis put up a couple hundred all-purpose yards in last week’s 37-19 win at West Lauderdale.
“They’re a very experienced football team,” Sanders said. “They have guys who are three- or four-year starters, and they’re playing some seniors who have been logging a lot of miles since the ninth and 10th grades — and they’re good. They’re a physical team and can be finesse if they need to be. Their quarterback is a tremendous athlete who kind of took over the game last week against West, so we have to hold him in check, but he’s not a one-man show.”
The Panthers’ defense is also a strong unit, Sanders added.
“They just get after you and run to the ball,” Sanders said. “It’s going to be a challenge for us on both sides, but we’ve had a great week of practice, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Northeast Lauderdale.
