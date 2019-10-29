It isn’t difficult to spot the similarity between this year’s ACEA eight-man state championship game and last year’s.
Russell Christian Academy will be facing Tabernacle Christian Friday for the second time this year having already defeated the Torches during the regular season. It was the same situation last year, as the Warriors got a second win against Tabernacle to claim the school’s second title in a row.
There’s one noticeable difference, however: In 2018, the Warriors barely squeaked by Tabernacle in the regular season 37-34 before blowing the Torches out 52-14 in the championship game. This year, the Warriors beat Tabernacle 61-8 on Sept. 27.
“Last year was a much closer game, so we had to watch a lot of film, correct mistakes and take it to them,” junior running back/linebacker Destin Lea said. “This year we have to keep our foot on the pedal.”
The Warriors enter Friday’s title game, hosted by Tuscaloosa Christian, with a 10-1 record after last Thursday’s 42-14 win against Tuscaloosa Christian in the ACEA semifinal round. The game with Tabernacle has high stakes, but RCA head coach Andy Braddock said the approach hasn’t changed.
“We have to stay focused,” Braddock said. “Our attitude, effort and execution has gotten us to where we are so far this year. That’s all we have to do, and we’ll get it done.”
As the favorite heading into Friday’s game, Lea said he knows the team has a target on its back, so he and his teammates can’t afford to take Tabernacle lightly.
“We have to come out and give everything we have and stop them at all costs,” Lea explained.
Braddock doesn’t like having to face a team twice in the same season, especially if RCA was the previous victor.
“We beat them the first time, so they can make a lot of adjustments,” Braddock said. “When we win, there just aren’t a lot of adjustments we make. We played them last year and beat them in the state championship, so hopefully it’ll be a repeat this year.”
The road to a three-peat got a bit tougher when linebacker Aaron Brinson went down with an injury at the end of the regular season. In his place, freshman John Benny Jones was named the starter, and Braddock said Jones has done a good job filling some big shoes. He also said the game isn’t going to ride solely on Jones replicating Brinson’s production on defense.
“He had 11 tackles last week,” Braddock said. “He’s small, but we’ve made some adjustments to keep the linemen off him and let him come up and make the tackles. If everyone does what they’re supposed to do, we’ll be fine.”
While last week was Jones’ first start, he had been seeing playing time in the second half of many of RCA’s games, which helped prepare him for the starting role. When he was told he would start, Jones said his first mindset was to try not to mess up, but now he feels he’s settled in a bit.
“Playing in those games helped me see how high school teams are much bigger than junior high,” Jones said.
And when Tabernacle’s offense lines up and sees Brinson isn’t on the field, Jones said he understands Tabernacle will try to target him.
“I’m going to prove them wrong and hit them in their mouth,” Jones said.
The Warriors have seen a lot of success thanks to hard work and dedication by the players, but there’s one group Braddock said he feels doesn’t get enough credit.
“Head coaches get way too much credit when they’re winning and way too much blame when we lose, but one of the biggest reasons we’ve been successful is our assistant coaches,” Braddock said.
Winning three state titles in a row would mean a lot for the school, Braddock said, and he wants to win one with this year’s team badly due to the fondness he’s developed for the players.
“Since the very first practice this summer I knew this team was special,” Braddock said.
While some teams might rest on their laurels having already won two championships in a row, Lea said that wasn’t even a possibility with this year’s Warriors.
“We were told every year we need to raise the bar,” Lea said. “We don’t want to be the same as last year. There’s always something to improve on.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Tuscaloosa Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.