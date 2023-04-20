Nine athletes from Meridian Community College signed to play at the next level on Wednesday.
“These talented individuals have worked hard to achieve success on and off the field, and their dedication has paid off,” stated an MCC press release.
Chris Terrell, a star player from the men’s basketball team, will join the Statesmen of Delta State next year. Terrell averaged 18 points and 5 assists while leading the Eagles to an NJCAA Region 23 championship this season.
Women’s basketball players Amberly Brown and Lizzie Walker signed with Mississippi Valley State University, where they will continue to showcase their skills on the court. Both Brown and Walker have been integral to the success of the MCC women’s basketball team. Brown averaged 9 points and 7 rebounds and Walker averaged 8 points and 7 rebounds for the Lady Eagles this season.
Ana Julissa De Mata signed with Mississippi College. She is the MACCC No. 1 singles champion this season with a perfect record of 10-0. She is also a member of a MACCC No. 1 doubles team that is 9-0. Sebastian Hernandez signed with Alcorn State University, and Parker Lyons with Spring Hill College.
Women’s soccer player Callie Abraham signed with Mississippi University for Women, where she will continue to showcase her skills on the field. Abraham has been an integral part of the MCC women’s soccer team the past two seasons.
Men’s soccer also has two players moving on. Olai Lopez signed with Oklahoma Panhandle State University, and Dominique Bush with Shaw College. Bush scored nine goals as an Eagle, and Lopez had 53 saves in the goal this season.
“At MCC, we are proud of these talented athletes and wish them all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their athletic careers,” the press release stated. “These individuals have shown exceptional dedication, hard work, and skill. We look forward to following their success at the next level.”
