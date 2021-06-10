Newton’s J’Alex Hardy had a strong spring in track and field.
Hardy placed first in the MHSAA Class 2A 300-meter hurdles (43.08), and was part of the 4X200-meter relay team that won state. He was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles and second in the 4X800-meter relay, as well as seventh in the triple jump.
His dedication and hard work earned him Premier Preps boys track Athlete of the Year honors.
“I would like to thank God and my track coach, coach (Ed) McGowan for pushing me to be the best I could be, my mom and family for always supporting me and my team for cheering me on,” Hardy said. “This award wouldn’t be possible without them.”
Hardy provides a lot of versatility competing in many track events. But how does he get ready with all that work?
“I prepared myself by weight training and doing cardio at least five days a week,” Hardy said. “I tend to do most of my running around the city of Newton after practice because we have no track, and when I get home, I run an extra mile or two to end the day. Before track meets, I use music to get me ready to compete. It took a lot, but I always put everything into anything I do.”
His experience at the state meet was memorable.
“Placing first in the 300-meter hurdles and 4X200-meter relay was a lifetime experience,” Hardy said. “Unfortunately, I lost my chance last year to run because of COVID-19, and I was disappointed about that, but I couldn’t let that keep me down for too long. So I trained over the summer during football to make up for the missed season.”
Hardy said that he did all he could to have the best during the 2021 track season. He’s also proud of the 4X200 relay team because of how young they are, he added, and he feels the relay team will be in the running for future accolades as well.
