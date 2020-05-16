Ty Harden took over a Newton girls basketball team fresh off a state championship and used to doing things a certain way.
Harden was an assistant coach for the Meridian High School boys basketball team during the 2018-19 season, when Newton girls basketball coach Perry Fletcher helped lead the Lady Tigers to the MHSAA Class 2A state championship. Fletcher left following that season to take over the boys basketball team at Terry, and the school hired Harden as Fletcher’s replacement.
It was a rocky road for Harden at first, as Newton was 7-8 through Jan. 4 of this past season. He turned to one of the team’s leaders, junior forward Ja’Leah Hickmon, to bring leadership both on and off the court and help the Lady Tigers go on a run.
They did just that, as Newton won 12 games in a row from Jan. 7 onward to sweep Region 6-2A competition and make it to the second round of the Class 2A postseason before falling to Taylorsville 45-43 on Feb. 21. Hickmon finished the season with 21.2 points per game and was named the region’s Most Valuable Player. Because of her standout winter, Hickmon has been named the Premier Preps Presented by Mississippi Power Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“It feels really good,” Hickmon said of the honor. “It’s my first time being named player of the year, and it wasn’t something I was expecting.”
Harden said the recognition is well-deserved, as Hickmon played an integral part to the Lady Tigers winning 12 in a row after a so-so start to the season.
“What made Ja’Leah so special is that she bought in even though we started out rocky,” Harden said. “She led daily in practice, and she never gave up. It (would have been) easy for her to not believe in what I was doing due to the fact that she had just played for a state championship, but she never once showed me anything other than support.”
Hickmon said not all of the players were willing to adjust to a new coach at first, but over time the team began to realize that everyone needed to be on the same page, players and coaches alike.
“As the season went along, we came together and jelled as one, because we were all starting to see the bigger picture,” Hickmon said.
Overall, Hickmon said she was happy with her junior season, though she would have preferred a deeper playoff run, obviously.
“I felt like it was one of the best seasons I’ve had,” Hickmon said. “I feel like it could have ended better if we had started off better.”
In addition to her scoring ability, Harden said Hickmon’s basketball IQ and leadership abilities make her an invaluable asset.
“She knows the game,” Harden explained. “She coaches her teammates while she is on the court, and the most important thing she brings to our team is accountability. She holds herself accountable when she’s late or doesn’t make free throws during a game. Her teammates trust her to lead them.”
As a leader, Hickmon said she tries to keep her teammates’ energy and spirit up during games.
“I’m vocal on the court, as well as the locker room,” Hickmon said.
Next year’s goals for Hickmon include winning the Region 6-2A tournament again — the Lady Tigers have won the last four in a row — as well as capturing another state championship and making The Clarion-Ledger’s Dandy Dozen list.
