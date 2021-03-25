After helping the Newton girls basketball team reach the Final Four this year, senior Ja’Leah Hickmon will continue her basketball career at Jackson State.
Hickmon signed with Jackson State Wednesday following a season in which she scored 14 points per game for the Lady Tigers and tallied seven rebounds and two blocks per contest. She was also a member of Newton’s 2019 MHSAA Class 2A state championship team and was last year’s Premier Preps girls basketball Player of the Year.
“The atmosphere made it feel like it was home,” Hickmon said of her reason for signing with Jackson State. “The people have very good characteristics, and they were all very welcoming. I didn’t feel like an outcast or anything.”
Newton girls basketball coach Marcus Stribling had plenty of praise for Hickmon and said Jackson State is getting a player with plenty of upside.
“They’re getting a tremendous athlete, a great student — she wants to study math — and a great kid,” Stribling said. “She’s really athletic. She probably averaged three blocks a game. She’ll do everything that’s asked of her, and they’ll have enough time to work on her individual skills.”
Though she was primarily a forward at Newton, Hickmon said the Jackson State coaches envision her possibly playing a different position.
“At the next level I believe I’ll move to guard and become a big guard,” Hickmon said. “(Assistant) coach LaShonda (Cousin) told me getting in the weight room will help me better develop my jump shot, and once I do no one will be able to stop me.”
That’s a shift Stribling said Hickmon will be able to handle, since playing college sports affords her more time to master her craft.
“She’ll have to put in some work if she’s planning to play the two guard, since the guards at that level have usually been playing guard their whole lives,” Stribling said. “She did handle the ball for us, and she’ll be able to work on her mid-range and 3-point shots. We just didn’t have time to do that at high school. It’ll take some time to adjust, but she’ll get it.”
Having the chance to play college basketball proves to Hickmon that you should never doubt yourself, she said.
“It shows that you can’t put yourself in a position and say, ‘This (high school) is as far as I’m going to go,’ because that’s not as far as you can go,” Hickmon said.
