UNION — Ja’Leah Hickmon had more points through the first half than the entire Union girls basketball team Friday.
Newton’s junior forward hit two 3-pointers in the opening quarter and had her inside game working as well as she continually drove to the basket for layups and shook off defenders in the post for close-range jumpers.
Her double-double performance of 21 points and 10 rebounds was matched only by her squad’s defensive performance, which held the Lady Yellowjackets to their season-low scoring total in a 40-24 win Region 6-2A action.
“Ja’Leah Hickmon is our heart,” Lady Tigers head coach Ty Harden said. “She’s a great leader. She wants to be a coach, so on the court she’s constantly coaching with me. We make a great team; the girls love her.”
Zi’A Shields also picked up a double-double for Newton (9-8, 2-0) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Keirra Russell led Union (17-4, 2-1) with nine points and five rebounds, with Madison Buckley and Kaliyah Temple each chipping in four.
The game was knotted up at 10-apiece after the first quarter when Hickmon scored six points in the second on a 9-0 run for the Lady Tigers. The Lady Yellowjackets were held to just one bucket in the period, which came with 1:07 remaining before halftime. Hickmon had 13 first-half points to her name, to Union’s 12.
Newton built on its seven-point lead in the third frame, eventually getting its margin to 11 before the final quarter, where it eventually reached its largest lead of 16.
“At first, I was thinking it might be tough (against 6-2A teams), but I knew playing tougher competition early on would get us where we needed to be,” Harden said. “We were a totally different team tonight compared to how we’ve been playing.”
Union host Scott Central Tuesday, while the Newton takes on Bay Springs Saturday at the Bay Springs Alfa Classic.
