Coming off the heels of a winless 2019 season, Newton will field most of the same starters in 2020 as it did last year.
Between both sides of the ball, 18 total starters are set to return to their positions, including sophomore quarterback Tyreke Snow, who is already entering his third season as a starter. Tigers head coach Zack Grady said he’s seen improvement in his young signal-caller, and hopes Snow and the rest of his squad will get a full season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He has really matured a lot over the last offseason, and put on a little weight in the weight room,” Grady said of Snow. “We’re still young. We’ve got a good nucleus though. We’re really excited, it’s just whether we get a chance to play or not.”
In addition to Snow, both Newton’s starting tailbacks and its entire offensive line from 2019 are back.
In his second season at the helm last year, Grady switched to a 50 defense. Now in year three, he said he’ll continue with that strategy while mixing in multiple sets. Part of the group lining up on the defensive front will be four-year starters Atavius Hardy and Tyshun Evans, who play defensive tackle and defensive end, respectively.
“We’re pretty much going to continue to build on that foundation we laid last year with that group of guys,” Grady said. “We’ve got a good group of guys coming back up front.”
Grady said that with more experience under their belts, his team has improved from a season ago.
“We’ve got a group that I feel like could compete with the teams we played last year, because a lot of teams we played were older and we were younger. This time we’ll be a little bit older and they’ll be a little bit younger, so we just want to go out and compete,” he said. “We just want to go out and win every game we play. You don’t want to go in with the goal of going 5-6 or 6-5. We just want to go 1-0, and then after that we’ll concentrate on going 2-0.”
