Newton County softball coach Justin Chaney needed an infielder last year, and he hadn’t considered Lanie Phillips to be anything but an outfielder up to that point.
A few plays at third convinced Chaney that Phillips was a utility player, someone who could play multiple positions on the diamond. That versatility drew the attention of former Neshoba Central softball coach Trae Embry, who is now head coach at Holmes Community College.
Embry offered her a scholarship, and Tuesday afternoon Phillips signed with Holmes to continue her career, and she said that versatility went a long way in helping her get a spot on Holmes’ team beginning next year.
“Coach Embry told me that he always thought I was dead set in the outfield, but this past year Coach Chaney had me at second base and third base,” Phillips said. “That’s what made him realize I could play at the next level, me being able to be a utility player.”
Chaney described Phillips’ transition to the infield as almost seamless, which was somewhat surprising considering her lack of experience there.
“I used to think she was just an outfielder, but things happen all the time,” Chaney said. “We had someone get hurt last spring at Enterprise, and I stuck her at third base, and the next thing I knew she was making plays. That’s what you want — the ultimate compliment to a player is when you can go to pretty much any position on that field and play. She knew it about five minutes before it was going to happen, so I think that goes back to her character. I think she’s just the ultimate competitor.”
Though she was unsure how well she would fit playing the infield, Phillips said she trusted her instincts when Chaney had her make the switch.
“I really just let my softball flow,” Phillips said. “I didn’t really know what I was doing or how it was going to go, but I was like, ‘If you put me there I’m going to play to the best of my ability and do what I can do there.’”
In addition to being a good player, Chaney also said Phillips has provided great leadership for the Lady Cougars and compared her to former standout Katelyn Gipson in terms of being able to command respect in the locker room.
“You pretty much know who’s in charge in there,” Chaney said. “Not a lot of coaching has to go on behind the scenes. You can go talk to her, and things will get taken care of, and that says a lot. I think each year we’ve had one (like that). She’s taken that role, and I know she’ll do well with it.”
Chaney also said he’ll miss having Phillips around after this coming spring, but he’s excited for her to get this opportunity.
“Each one of them that plays for me I consider a daughter, so it’s exciting for me when they get to go on to the next level,” Chaney said. “Holmes is getting a good one, so I’m extremely proud for her, and she’s earned everything she’s going to get. Now it’s out of the way, and she can go out and play soccer and softball now.”
With college softball now a reality, Phillips said she wanted to thank everyone in her life who’s helped contribute to her success.
"I’ve always wanted to be able to play college softball, and I’ve worked really hard to get to where I am, but I wouldn’t be here without my coaches and my teammates and my parents,” Phillips said.
Phillips has a career .312 batting average and 55 RBIs and has started for the high school team for three years.
