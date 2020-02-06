It was in early December when Will Thompson realized the potential his team had.
On the way home from the Newton County boys soccer team’s 5-0 victory over Laurel, a perennial playoff contender in Class 5A, the Cougars’ head coach said the lightbulb went off.
“There was a moment,” Thompson said. “We we’re talking and we were like, ‘We could go all the way.’”
That realization has almost come true as Newton County stands just one win away from its first-ever state championship in boys soccer. The Cougars will take on St. Stanislaus (16-6-1) Saturday in Brandon for the Class 4A title.
Preparing to play in such a monstrous game is something Thompson said he is handling without worry, as there are no other matches afterward.
“We’re making sure everybody’s staying relaxed, not stressing,” he said. “Second round and North State, yeah you’re stressed because if you lose, you’re done, but Saturday, win or lose, you’re done. So that’s what I’ve been telling the guys; there shouldn’t be as much pressure because you just go out there and play your best, and no matter what at the end of the day, your season’s over.”
The win over Laurel two months ago was just the tip of iceberg for the Cougars as they had also beaten 5A opponents South Jones earlier that same day and West Jones two week earlier, and blanked 6A Petal 5-0 in November. All those victories have been part of a 21-game winning streak that helped Newton County finish the regular season 20-1 overall and go undefeated in district competition.
The Cougars crushed Raymond 7-0 in the first round of the 4A postseason and upended New Albany 3-0 in the second round. They then came from behind to defeat Ripley 3-2 to capture the North State title and book their spot in the state championship.
What has powered Newton County all season has been its offense, which should make for an interesting matchup with the defensively-strong St. Stanislaus, Thompson’s said, as he got to see the Rock-a-Chaws beat Florence in the South State final last week.
“They’ve got a center back there, a really really good player. Their back line looked strong, and they’ve got some dominant guys at the midfield,” Thompson said. “I think it’ll be a game of strong offense versus strong defense, so hopefully it’ll be an exciting game. If we can keep them out of the goal — and as of yet we haven’t not scored in a game — so if we can get two or three (goals) on them, we’ll hopefully come away with a win.”
Junior forward Lee Hill has anchored the Cougar offense this season in accounting for a litany of goals and assists. He said his squad has maintained the same mentality all year of never treating an opponent as the weaker team until they’ve beaten them, and the game plan for St. Stanislaus is no different.
“The boys haven’t taken anything for granted. We were down against Ripley, and if we didn’t rise to the occasion, our season was over, so we just have to keep that same mindset and power through,” Hill said. “We’ve played teams that I think are better than St. Stanislaus, but we’ve just got to keep the ball rolling and do what we do.”
Thompson said winning the state championship would cap off what previous teams started.
“It’d be tremendous. I’ve been seeing old Cougars from the past, and I’ve been telling them, ‘It’s all because of you guys. You built it to this point of that expectation of winning and that tradition, but to finally see it come to fruition would be awesome.”
Newton County and St. Stanislaus kick off at 2 p.m. at Brandon High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.