Newton County is once again in the semifinals.
Aided by two forceful offensive games, the host Lady Cougars swept Choctaw Central Saturday, 8-5 and 12-3, in the Class II quarterfinals and will play Neshoba Central Tuesday for a spot in the championship.
“We’ve got a tough bunch of kids, and I’m hard on them sometimes,” Newton County head coach Justin Chaney said. “But kudos to them. The coaches do all the work beforehand, but when the game’s played, they’re the ones that go make the plays, and they did. They did everything they were supposed to do.”
The Lady Warriors took their first and only lead of the day in the top of the third inning of Game 1, down by a run, when they strung together three runs on a two-out, five-hit rally to go up 4-2. With runners on first and second, Tia’Rain Saunders, fresh off a solo home run in the first inning, cleared the bases on a two-RBI triple. She was then sent home on a single by Ciji Vaughn.
The Lady Cougars weren’t down for long, however, as they struck for four runs in the bottom of the third off five hits, and a three-run homer by Lorren Ivey to take a 6-4 lead.
Choctaw Central scored once more in the fifth to get within a run when Malaka Morris tagged up from third off a flyout by Maiya Joe, but couldn’t even the score as it was held without a hit in the final two innings. Newton County extended its lead to two in the bottom half of the fifth with a run, before Katelyn Gipson put the finishing touches on Game 1 with a solo home run in the sixth.
Gipson finished 3-for-3 with a run, two RBIs and a walk. Ivey’s home run was her only hit of the first contest in four plate appearances, but she added an RBI sacrifice fly and a walk. Lizzy Hollingsworth went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, and leadoff batter Jada McDougle added two hits and one run. The Lady Cougars ended with 12 total hits.
“We preach that good teams always answer a rally, and that’s what we did,” Chaney said. “We played really good. I’m proud of them.”
Saunders went 2-for-4 for the Lady Warriors with two runs and three RBIs. Morris was 2-for-4 with two runs, and Joe added two of her team’s nine total hits and an RBI.
“Our focus was on hitting the ball out there, and trying to place it, but that wasn’t working for us,” Choctaw Central head coach Mercedes Cotton said. “We only came up with a few runs.”
The Lady Warriors withered in Game 2, giving up nine walks, after allowing four in the first game, and 13 hits. Batting first in the second meeting, and with a 2-0 lead early, Newton County put up a five-spot in the top of the third off five walks and just two hits. One of those hits, a single by McDougle, scored two runs to give the Lady Cougars a 7-0 advantage.
McDougle also hit a solo home run in the seventh inning as part of a 3-for-4, four-RBI performance in Game 2.
“We worked really hard, all the long hours that we put into this game,” McDougle said. “It’s how it's supposed to be.”
Choctaw Central brought its deficit to four in the third inning after a single from Morris scored a run, and a double from Leia Phillips drove in two. The Lady Warriors were shut out after that, earning only one of their five total hits in the final four innings. Morris, Phillips and Saunders each had one hit, and Kodi Jimmie had the only multi-hit performance, but didn’t produce any runs with her two singles.
“Our pitcher got frustrated, trying to work the corners and trying to hold them back from hitting out far,” Cotton said.
Newton County added five more runs after the third inning, scoring two in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the seventh. Gipson finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Hollingsworth was 2-for-5 with a run and Haley Beth McDowell was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs. The Lady Cougars picked up 13 total hits.
“I was kind of worried after the first inning because we didn’t put anything up, and that momentum can swing in a heartbeat, but then we put up seven in the second and third and I thought that was really big,” Chaney said. “We were really patient at the plate. I’m just glad to get the chance to play again on Tuesday.”
Chaney said the game against the Lady Rockets is a competitive matchup.
“We know we’ve got a tall task ahead of us,” he said. “They’re very talented and they’re very well-coached. It should be a very fun atmosphere. I think the best two teams in the north will be playing Tuesday night.”
