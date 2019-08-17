DECATUR — For Newton County coach Bobby Bass, it was about seeing how quarterback Damon Mapp would handle certain situations.
In a jamboree, you expect some good things and bad things.
“The reason we play these games is to see certain things we got to improve on, and we saw things that we got to get better at,” Bass said. “Damon made some throws and missed some throws, but we will correct those mistakes, and he’s the type that wants to be coached and wants to improve.”
Lake rallied to win the scrimmage 8-7 over the Cougars.
Newton County scored on the opening drive of the game on a 2-yard touchdown run by Carlois Walker.
“We want to be a physical football team,” Bass said. “That’s what our identity is going to be, and we are in the process of getting there.”
Late in the second quarter, Lake quarterback Brady McGee scampered on a 52-yard run on a third-down play. Two plays later, he scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and was successful on the two-point conversion, giving the Hornets the 8-7 lead.
“We were sluggish on both sides of the ball, and with the veteran team we have, that can’t happen,” Lake coach Tate Hanna said. “Brady did a really good job of making plays when we needed him to, and he stepped up big, and I’m proud of him for that.”
Next week, Newton County opens the season at Leake Central, while Lake will host Forest.
CHOCTAW CENTRAL 15, SEBASTOPOL 14
It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
The Warriors scored two touchdowns and used a successful two-point conversion in the final two and a half minutes to get past the Bobcats.
Gerald Isom found Kashden Bell on a 70-yard touchdown pass for the Warriors’ first score, and then Isom scored on a 6-yard run with 16 seconds.
Sebastopol scored on their first play from scrimmage on a 70-yard pass from J.D. Mann to Reggie Shepherd to take a 7-0 lead.
The Bobcats then got a interception return for a touchdown by Jahiem Johnson.
“We gave up a long touchdown due to having 10 men on the field, and they saw it and then threw a pick six. Not how you want to start offensively,” Choctaw Central coach Pepper Posey said. “We have to run the ball better, but I’m proud to see the guys fight hard and come back and win.”
Choctaw Central opens the season next week at home against Union.
LEAKE CENTRAL 7, UNION 0
Union fumbled the ball three times, and Leake Central capitalized once, and the Gators held on to beat the Yellowjackets 7-0.
“We played like we practiced all week and didn’t take care of the ball. Very lackadaisical, and we couldn’t get going on offense,” Union coach Brad Breland said. “We better do a better job of that next week so we can have a chance.”
The only touchdown came on a 15-yard run by Antonio Luckett.
“We have a lot of work to do. We’re talented but young, and we have to understand you have play hard every play,” Leake Central coach Bryant Thomas said. “We just have to take care of the football and capitalize.”
