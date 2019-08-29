DECATUR — After reviewing footage from his inaugural season as head coach at Newton County, Bobby Bass wasn’t just looking for mistakes to get corrected.
Bass wanted to know if there was any aspect of his team that, if given increased focus, could help the Cougars gain an edge.
Special teams ended up being the answer, as Bass and the assistant coaches decided that aspect of the team wasn’t going to be an afterthought. In addition to developing a hard-hitting, physical mentality, Bass said he wanted his team to also become known for elite play on special teams. A point system is used to grade players, and a goal was set going into last week’s game against Leake Central: score 14 points off special teams.
It’s still a work in progress. The Cougars managed 12 points on special teams but also surrendered a kickoff return for a touchdown, so six points were marked off that total by Bass. Newton County came out on top 35-14 against Leake Central, and Bass said overall he was pleased with his team’s performance.
“Every win is important,” Bass said. “Our goal every week is to be 1-0, so even though we won last week, we’ve put that to bed.”
A significant portion of Wednesday practices are dedicated to special teams, and Bass said he hopes the increased focus has trickled down to the players.
“It’s been a huge emphasis for us this year,” Bass said. “We were close to where we wanted to be. Anytime we can get points in the kicking game, that’s what we want to do. With our program and our style of play, we feel like it can be an advantage for us. We’re trying to make it as important as offense and defense.”
Sophomore mike linebacker Colin Crowder, who is tasked as a ball pursuer on special teams, was named special teams player of the week after being graded with more than 20 points against Leake Central by the coach’s system. The selection came as a surprise to Crowder.
“It felt pretty good,” Crowder said. “I was excited. I didn’t know he was going to choose me. I knew he was going to pick someone, but I didn’t realize he was doing a point system.”
Crowder said the coaches have said a key way to win the battle on special teams is by utilizing team speed.
“They mentioned to us that special teams is what wins ball games and makes our percentages higher,” Crowder said. “They stress to us to hustle on special teams and get there faster than the other team.”
Against Leake Central, Bass said he was also happy with the level of physicality his team showed.
“We’ve gotten bigger and stronger in the offseason, and that’s part of it,” Bass said. “When Coach Breland was here, we were known for playing a physical brand of football, and that’s what we’re trying to reestablish.”
Newton County (1-0) will host Kosciusko Friday, and Bass said Kosciusko’s athleticism will provide a good early test for the Cougars.
“They are very athletic,” Bass said. “We’ll find out what we’re worth this week and what we definitely need to work on. They bring a very good football team to us. I’m excited to see how our kids respond, because they have some very skilled athletes.”
Said Crowder, “They have athletes on their team that are big and physical, so we need to bring our A game this week.”
