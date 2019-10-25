DECATUR — Newton County head coach Bobby Bass had been preparing for rainy weather all week.
And prepared he was, as his Cougars earned all 310 of their yards on the ground, holding Florence to 65 in a 34-7 victory in soggy Region 5-4A action Friday to book a spot in the postseason.
Carlois Walker ran for 256 yards on 22 carries and scored four touchdowns in the win.
“We preach mental toughness, and that’s what I wanted them to prove tonight,” Bass said of the wet conditions. “I’m super proud of our coaches and our players in the way they responded.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Newton County (5-5, 2-2) held Florence (2-8, 0-4) to 1 of 13 on third down, only 8 total yards in the first half and forced the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs five times after blocking two punts.
The first blocked punt came on the game’s first possession when the Eagles went three-and-out and tried to get the ball away from their own 21-yard line. The kick was tipped, and recovered by Cameron McDonald at the 9. Three plays later, Walker punched in his first touchdown from 1-yard out.
The Eagles turned the ball over on downs later in the first quarter when Anthony Gary was dragged down by Kaleb Blackwell for a 4-yard loss on fourth and 10 from the opposing 26. On the next play, Walker out-ran defenders for a 70-yard score to put the Cougars up 14-0 in the opening frame.
Going back on offense at midfield to start the second quarter after the defense made another fourth-down stop, Newton County ran down the field on 11 plays and scored again. Miquel Evans took a handoff from the 6-yard line but was stopped 2 yards short when the ball popped out of his grasp. In the scramble for possession, tight end Cameron Dukes picked up the ball and ran the rest of the way for the touchdown to give the Cougars a 21-point lead that would stick through the rest of the first half. Esteban Fernandez blocked another Eagles punt before the break.
In addition to his two touchdowns, Walker had 114 yards on 12 carries at halftime.
“I came out knowing that I was going to set the tone and get the momentum flowing so we could keep it going, and it worked,” Walker said. “We got everything right and kept on pushing out here, stepping on their throats.”
After a scoreless third quarter in which Newton County earned only 23 yards and Florence only 24, the Cougars upped the production again in the fourth. The Eagles had moved the ball down to the 16, looking for their first points of the night. Stepping back to throw on third and 10, quarterback Kade May was intercepted in the end zone by Koye Hardaway. On Newton County’s first offensive play after the turnover, from its own 8, Walker sprinted down the right sideline and scored a 92-yard touchdown to put him over 200 for the game.
He tacked on a 33-yard scoring run on the Cougars’ second-to-last drive. He averaged more than 11.6 yards per attempt.
Bass said the rain-soaked grass field didn’t affect Walker’s footing.
“His feet are so quick anyway. He has good balance,” he said. “He ran about how I expected.”
May threw five passes in the first half, completing two. In the second, he put up 17 attempts and finished 14-for-22 for 63 yards as the Eagles opted to throw on the majority of their plays in the final two quarters. Florence’s only touchdown of the night came in the fourth quarter when May threaded a 6-yard pass to Gary, who finished with nine receptions for 32 yards and ran for minus 1 yard on 13 carries. Oakland Lewis ran the ball on 13 of his team’s first 14 plays, picking up 23 yards, and didn’t see action again.
Newton County started its possessions at an average of the Eagle 47, beginning seven of its 13 drives in enemy territory. Quarterback Donavon McCoy was 0-for-7 passing and had 30 rushing yards on five carries, and Carlonte Walker added 29 rushing yards on five carries.
“It’s a huge step for a program and our kids,” Bass said on reaching the playoffs. “It’s never about me, it’s about this school and this program, and building in back to when I was here before. That’s why I took the job, because this school deserves it.”
Newton County will finished its regular season at Northeast Jones (4-6, 2-2) next week.
