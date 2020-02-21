DECATUR — Newton County senior Will Rushing will go from playing for one Thompson to another.
The Cougars’ forward/defender signed his National Letter of Intent Friday to continue his soccer career at East Central Community College, which is coached by Kenneth Thompson, father to Newton County boys soccer coach Will Thompson.
“It’s a nice college, and they have nice facilities,” Rushing said. “Since it’s close to home, that made it easier.”
Will Thompson said Rushing’s dedication to soccer will serve him well at the junior college level.
“They’re getting a hard worker,” Will Thompson said. “What I enjoyed about Will this year was, as one of our senior leaders, he never complained and was ready to work every day.”
With the chance to play soccer for two more years, Rushing said he’s excited to make more memories on the soccer field. He’s also happy to be playing close to home, where his parents can watch him without having to drive a long distance.
“It’s nice,” Rushing said. “If I need help with something like schoolwork or groceries I can always go home if I need to.”
Rushing is the son of Lea Ann and Randy Rushing.
