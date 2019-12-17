Olivia Clark won’t have to go far when she moves into her college dorm.
The Newton County senior signed her letter of intent Tuesday afternoon, committing to play soccer for East Central Community College. Clark said joining the Lady Warriors’ program has been a longtime coming.
“It’s always where I’ve really wanted to go,” she said. “This is what I’ve been wanting to do ever since I started playing soccer. I’ve always dreamed of playing at a higher level after I got out of high school, so it’s very exciting.”
Serving as the Lady Cougars’ goalkeeper, Clark said she was drawn to East Central not only for the school’s proximity to home, but because of the soccer team’s head coach Ryan Joiner, who himself was a standout goalie at Meridian Community College.
“I told my coach I wanted him to train me to be the best goalkeeper that has gone through East Central,” Clark said. “So that’s my goal.”
Clark said her fondest memory while with the Lady Cougars was beating Corinth in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs last year and getting a second-round berth. She’s hoping to make it back there this season.
She added that she still plans on coming back to Newton County in the future to watch her underclassmen teammates prosper.
“We’re all really close as a unit,” she said. “I want to watch them grow up and mature in soccer and in life in general.”
East Central went 9-7-1 this fall and lost in the first round of the MACJC playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.