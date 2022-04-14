Kaylee Avant was named MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Player, and it’s easy to understand why.
A sophomore attacking midfielder, Avant finished with 37 goals and 10 assists for the Newton County girls soccer team. Her production also landed her a berth in the Central Mississippi All-Star game.
Because of her strong season, Avant has been named the Premier Preps Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Though she wasn’t available for an interview, Avant said in a text message she was humbled by the selection.
“I’m honored to be named player of the year because there are so many talented soccer players in our area,” Avant said. “Soccer is something I’ve loved since I was 4 years old, and I hope to continue playing for years to come.”
Lady Cougars head coach Sara Thompson said Avant’s goals weren’t the result of stat padding but putting her good skills to use.
“It wasn’t just easy teams she scored on,” Thompson explained. “She did that in district games and when we played harder teams. The most she had in one game was three or four, and that was just one or two times. She wasn’t getting eight goals in one game. This honor is very well-deserved because she worked hard for all the goals she earned.”
Being the team’s leading scorer meant Avant naturally fell into a leadership role, Thompson said, despite her only being a sophomore.
“It’s more about her being an example,” Thompson said. “She’s just a hard worker. When we run the mile every day she always finishes first, and we always have a certain time they have to run it in, and she’s always faster. I require them to run it in 7 minutes, and she’s running a 6:40 mile and dying afterward. She could comfortably run a mile in 7 minutes but she pushes herself to go past that.”
Whether it’s in a big game or just an ordinary practice, Thompson said Avant is always giving 100%.
“I could push her and push her, and I don’t think there’s anything she couldn’t do,” Thompson said. “I said to her, ‘I really think you could do the mile in 6:30 if I told you that you had to,’ because if you set her a goal, she’s going to achieve it.”
This was Thompson’s first year as head coach of the Lady Cougars, and she said she feels extremely fortunate to have inherited a player like Avant.
“I feel blessed and lucky,” Thompson said. “She’s going to go somewhere, and I get to put my name beside her as a coach, so it’s really an honor.”
