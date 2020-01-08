DECATUR — With more than half the roster being underclassmen, Newton County boys soccer coach Will Thompson had tempered expectations entering the 2019-20 season.
At 16-1 with a No. 2 ranking in MHSAA Class 4A on MaxPreps.com, though, expectations have shifted. The Cougars are 5-0 in Region 4-4A entering Thursday’s divisional game at Northeast Lauderdale, and the success of the team has the players and coaches hungry for a state championship run.
“At this point, we have momentum, and we’re just rolling with it,” Thompson said. “As long as the ball keeps rolling the way it has, we’re happy with it.”
The Newton County roster features just four seniors and three juniors along with six sophomores, nine freshmen and three eighth graders. Its captain, goalie Griffin Bailey, is a 10th grader. Going by quantity, it’s a young team, but Thompson said the older players and younger players have developed a camaraderie that’s allowed them to dominate so far this winter.
“I thought this would be more of a building year with the age of the guys we have,” Thompson said. “The upperclassmen we do have, have really come out and performed well for us — which that doesn’t surprise me — but I’m surprised those ninth and 10th graders who haven’t really played much before have jelled with this team.”
Sophomore Graham Lewis said he felt this year’s team would be good, but even he was surprised with how many wins the Cougars have racked up so far. Part of the reason for their success is the younger players logging significant minutes have gotten playing time since they were seventh graders, so even though they’re young, they’re not unfamiliar with the upperclassmen who are starting.
“I’ve played with most of these players my whole life,” Lewis said.
Junior Lee Hill said the experience of playing since the seventh grade helped prepare him and his teammates for this winter’s breakout season.
“It’s helped me a lot, knowing the level of play and what it’s like,” Hill said.
Seniors Will Rushing and Kirthy Yuvaraj are both defenders, and Davi Roldan plays left wing opposite Lewis. Juniors Christian Velazquez, Tanner Dailey and Hill are all primarily midfielders.
“They all seem to get along,” Thompson said of his juniors and seniors. “They’re all friends, and they’re all goal-hungry. They like to score goals and assist goals.”
The rest of the roster seeing regular playing time are underclassmen, but Lewis said the older and younger players all get along, which eliminates pointless bickering that can derail practices and games.
“If you’re not getting along with your teammates, you could have a perfect shot on a cross, and he doesn’t pass it to you because he’s mad at you and he doesn’t get the goal,” Lewis said. “You could also argue during practice and make the coach punish you, which takes time away from something else.”
After playing through some mostly mediocre seasons prior to this winter, Hill said he’s enjoying the success and hopes it continues.
“It’s a great feeling,” Hill said. “We haven’t been great over the past four to five seasons, so it feels really good to have a really successful season.”
And Hill credits the success to the coaches and the players all buying in as far back as the summer.
“These guys have been really grinding,” Hill said. “We’ve poured our heart, sweat and tears into this. We love it. We live for this.”
While the Cougars may have surprised some people, Newton County is no longer flying under the radar, and the next challenge for the team is maintaining success with a target on their backs.
“The main thing is to not get too cocky,” Hill said. “We have to keep working hard and not take any team for granted.”
Said Lewis, “We have to continue doing what we’re doing, playing well and communicating well. We run a mile every day, sometimes 2 miles depending on the day, so we’re in good condition.”
