DECATUR — Outscored 10-0 in three straight losses heading into Thursday night’s game, the Newton County girls soccer team was ready to get back in the win column.
It didn’t take 80 minutes either as the Lady Cougars notched 11 goals in the first half and waited out the first 10 minutes of the second to mercy rule Jim Hill, 11-0.
Junior Morgan Massey earned a hat trick, while seven of Newton County’s goals came from underclassmen, as head coach Zac Foreman was without four of his starters due to injuries.
“We’re just trying to learn new things,” Foreman said. “We’ve got new players who are pretty young, so it’s good to just get experience, come out here and play and have fun.”
The contest was scoreless for all of three minutes when freshman Allison Amis found the back of the net on an assist from eighth-grader Emma Claire Thornton. Massey picked up her first tally a minute later before Amis got her second goal, assisted by sophomore Jazmine Williams, to make it 3-0 in the opening 10 minutes.
After eight-grader Kaylee Avant netted her first goal, Massey blocked a goalie kick in the box and fired in a bouncing shot that skipped past the Lady Tiger keeper. Senior Audrie Gentry then assisted Williams on a score before Massey dribbled the ball nearly half the length of the field, dodging defenders on her way to finishing off her hat trick on wide open shot.
“Being on a three-game losing streak, sometimes it’s hard on the team,” Massey said. “So it was good to just get a win, calm down and be happy about it.”
With 12 minutes to play in the first half, Avant picked up her second goal to give the Lady Cougars an 8-0 advantage, then eighth-grader Grace Wade scored and Williams got her second mark to put Newton County (8-5) in double digits. Gentry added the 11th and final tally in extra time.
The Lady Cougars played keep-away in the second half until the final whistle blew. They finished with 15 shots on goal and 24 shots overall. Jim Hill (3-8) was held without a single shot.
“It helps the younger girls a lot because it gets them more playing time and gets them more comfortable with older girls,” Massey said of the big win. “I really love it when younger girls get to play.”
Newton County takes on Ridgeland Dec. 27 at the East Central Community College Classic.
