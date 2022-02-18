DECATUR — Newton County coach Cory Cleveland had yet to see a complete game until Friday night.
Behind big first and fourth quarters, the Lady Cougars got past Greene County 58-41 in the second round of the MHSAA girls Class 4A playoffs. Newton County (13-13) will host Moss Point in the third round of the 4A playoffs Friday, Feb. 25, with a Big House berth on the line.
“Like I’ve told the girls throughout the season, we need to play four full quarters. Tonight from start to finish, they did that,” Cleveland said. “From the start until the final buzzer, they did exactly that, and I couldn’t have asked for more than what they did.”
The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 12-4 lead to begin the first quarter and ended the opening frame on a 12-2 run to take a commanding 24-8 lead.
Newton County held a 35-21 advantage at halftime.
With the Lady Cougars up 39-23 to begin the third quarter, Greene County went on a 9-2 run to cut the lead down to 41-32. Newton County got a pair of free throws from Remini Nickey to end the third quarter up 43-32. The Lady Cougars went on a 10-4 run to begin the final period and pull away.
Kelcei Thomas had a career-high 23 points to lead Newton County. She scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.
“We had to work together as team and come out firing because usually we play better in the second half,” Thomas said. “We did a good job of rebounding, getting the ball up the court and then spreading their defense out to get layups. We have to keep working hard next week to be ready for Moss Point.”
Hannah McDougle added 12 points for the Lady Cougars.
Reanna Moody had a game-high 25 points to lead Greene County. The Lady Wildcats finish the season 21-12.
“You can’t get down like we did in the first quarter and expect to win,” Greene County coach Dale Kimble said. “I’m proud of the girls for fighting and playing hard, but we turned the ball over and missed easy shots.”
