Newton County’s 18-14 win at Lanier last week wasn’t just significant due to it being the school’s first playoff win since 2008.
As the Cougars (7-5) return home to host Moss Point (4-6) this week in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, head coach Bobby Bass noted that it was Newton County’s first playoff win as a 4A school, since the Cougars were a 3A team in 2008.
While the school used to regularly make the playoffs and win postseason games when Bass was an assistant under Jeff Breland, recent history hasn’t been as kind to Newton County. Prior to this season, the Cougars last made the playoffs in 2014 and didn’t advance beyond the first round, and Bass said winning a playoff game was about more than just living to see another week.
“It’s big,” Bass said. “Everything has been a tremendous leap for our program and for building our kids’ confidence — and that’s a testament to their work ethic. It hasn’t been easy, but our kids have worked their tails off.”
The Cougars faced a tough, physical opponent on both sides of the ball last week against Lanier, Bass said, with the difference being a few key plays Newton County was able to make. Even with the win, there’s still room to improve, Bass added.
“They did some things we hadn’t seen from them (on film),” Bass said of Lanier. “They stacked the box, and we needed some throws to be made that we didn’t make, so we had to get it done on the ground. We capitalized a couple of times in the passing game, but we should’ve been able to do that a little more, but that’s a credit to them. They definitely tried to stop our running game, and we still made some plays there, but when teams do that we have to be able to throw the ball a little bit, and we have to get better at doing that.”
Despite noticing a few missed tackles on film review, Bass said his defense played well overall, especially with their positioning on a few trick plays Lanier tried against them. On special teams, Bass noted how junior kicker Lee Hill made a critical field goal and had a punt late in the game that pinned Lanier deep.
“Special teams has been a focus for us all year, and being able to have (Hill) out there helped us win some football games,” Bass said. “It’s elevated our game for sure.”
Moss Point may have a 4-6 record, but the Tigers faced two 5A teams, two 6A teams and an undefeated Lakeshore team from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 4A in its non-divisional schedule and lost to all of them. They had a 3-1 record in Region 8-4A and enter Friday’s game with the No. 1 seed from that division.
“They have some really good skill receivers, and their quarterback has thrown for over 2,000-something yards, if not 3,000 by now,” Bass said. “It’s going to be a challenge stopping their offense, but every team we see from here on out is going to have players. That’s why they’re in the playoffs. The competition level is going to go up, and our preparation and effort level has to go up to meet it.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Newton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.